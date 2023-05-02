Dr. Andrew Croak and Karen Liberi LAUNCHES their new podcast episode, Adoring Your Pelvic Floor From Drips to Dry

Dr. Andrew Croak Karen Liberi

Conquering Female Urinary Leakage, Menopausal Dryness, and how to adore your pelvic floor as you age. Eliminate the side effects to get back doing what you love

Most urogynecologists and pelvic floor specialists will have an array of tools in their toolbox. We like to give our patients lots of choices.” — Dr. Andrew Croak