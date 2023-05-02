Dr. Andrew Croak and Karen Liberi LAUNCHES their new podcast episode, Adoring Your Pelvic Floor From Drips to Dry
Conquering Female Urinary Leakage, Menopausal Dryness, and how to adore your pelvic floor as you age. Eliminate the side effects to get back doing what you love
— Dr. Andrew Croak
If you are in the throes of menopause, you may already know that dryness and urinary leakage just come with the territory, but there is good news. There are ways to treat those annoying side effects and get back to the things you enjoy. In this podcast episode, we'll learn more about adoring your pelvic floor from drips to dry, and how to conquer leakage and dryness.
A woman’s pelvic floor can be weakened by many factors such as child bearing, sports injuries, having a job that includes being on your feet a lot or heavy lifting, and menopause. The good news is that there are many ways that we can eliminate the side effects of a weakened pelvic floor such as lifestyle changes, medications, pelvic floor therapy, and additional procedures such as implantable neurostimulator and MonaLisa Touch.
If pelvic floor therapy is more along the lines of a treatment plan that you would like to pursue, educating yourself is a good starting point. Seeing an experienced pelvic floor therapist like Karen will benefit you immensely as Karen explains more than half of her time with patients is spent on education. Understanding the correlation between bladder, bowel, and sexual function is the starting point to catapult them forward to be able to achieve the results they want.
To listen to the most recent episode of the show, check out Adoring Your Pelvic. Floor From Drips to Dry - Conquering Female Urinary Leakage and Menopausal Dryness. on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or I Heart Radio https://www.topdocsshow.com/
About Dr. Andrew Croak:
Dr. Croak is the director of the Center and is a Urogynecologist. This term describes an Obstetrician/Gynecologist who completes additional training to care for women with complex problems related to pelvic health. There are few of these specialists in the country. To become one, Dr. Croak studied long and hard at the Mayo Clinic, one of the top clinics in the world. At Mayo, he gained world-class, state-of-the-art technical skills. Dr. Croak’s most important medical skill is one he already had – how to listen. When you visit him for your urogynecology service, you can trust that we will listen to your concerns and provide you with answers to every question.
About Karen Liberi: Karen Liberi is one of only 300 physical therapists in the United States with the designation of Women’s Health Clinical Specialist. She is committed to educating health care providers and community members alike about the importance of addressing the often neglected area of the body between the belly button and the upper thighs. Pre-natal and post-partum care are also of utmost importance in setting the stage for good pelvic floor health throughout a women’s lifetime. Just as a hip, knee, or back would need rehabilitation after a trauma or injury, the pelvic floor will need rehabilitation after child-birth to restore its normal function and help to prevent any number of pelvic floor dysfunctions later in life including bladder/bowel incontinence, prolapse, and pelvic pain.
About The Top Docs Podcast and Show:
Top Docs is a podcast and vodcast show dedicated to conversations with top docs and healthcare providers across the US on various health topics including women’s health, men’s health, wellness and prevention, sports medicine, and more. The Top Docs Podcast and Show are available in an audio (podcast) and video format (vodcast) and is distributed on over 20 of the top podcast sites including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Pandora, or I Heart Radio. https://www.topdocsshow.com/
