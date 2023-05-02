Digital Signature Market Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand and Forecast till 2032

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing use of e-signatures to eradicate signature forgery is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Digital Signature Market Size – USD 5.95 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 42.1%, Market Trends – Blockchain technology in digital signature” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global digital signature market size was USD 5.95 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 42.1% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing use of e-signatures to eradicate signature forgery is a key factor driving market revenue growth. The trend towards digitization of workflow systems across various industries is set to bring about a significant transformation in the way businesses operate. Paperless solutions offer a range of benefits, including convenience, speed, and improved workflow efficiency. Organizations can reduce stationery costs, minimize the risk of losing important documents, and ensure long-term security, by using electronic documents. In addition, increasing adoption of dematerialization by companies is another factor driving revenue growth of the market.

This comprehensive analysis of the fastest-growing Digital Signature market provides insights that will help stakeholders identify both opportunities and challenges.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns.

Key Highlights of Report

The solutions segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global digital signature market in 2022. This is because companies can meet their requirements and maintain compliance by using electronic documents. Implementing digital signature software can also lead to cost savings by reducing expenses associated with printing and shipping documents for physical signatures, while also streamlining document management processes.

The cloud segment registered fastest revenue growth rate in the global digital signature market over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing number of key players in the industry collaborating with cloud solution providers to provide smooth integration of digital signatures using cloud technology.

The BFSI segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global digital signature market during the forecast period. The BFSI industry is a major market for digital signatures, as companies within this sector need to adhere to rigorous regulatory requirements such as know Your Client (KYC) and Anti Money Laundering (AML) regulations. These regulations necessitate secure and tamper-proof techniques for document authentication and verification.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Entrust, Actalis, Signority, Adobe, Thales, AlphaTrust, DocuSign, One Span, Global Sign, and SigniFlow.

Furthermore, the report divides the Digital Signature market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the digital signature market on the basis of component, deployment mode, end-use and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Solutions

Software

Hardware

Services

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Cloud

On-Premises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

BFSI

Legal

Real Estate

Government

Others

The study delivers real answers for questions about market segmentation by types, region and application to power the overall market research for the forecast period. Subject matter experts behind the market analysis have collaborated with some of the highly acclaimed business owners to track records and estimate what is happening in areas such as technology innovation, production volume, end-use and product pricing.

