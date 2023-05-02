Enterprise video and employee engagement specialist Bunch acquired by Uniguest
Nashville-based Uniguest acquires Bunch, a specialist in delivery of video and digital collaboration.
Bunch has a focus on excellent customer support, content encryption and security, audience engagement and ease of use; this all matches perfectly with Uniguest’s core ethos.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Uniguest, a global leader in digital engagement technology to multiple end markets, has announced the acquisition of Bunch, an enterprise video and collaboration provider specializing in delivery of video-based engagement solutions for business.
— Matt Goche, Uniguest
Founded in 2016, New York, NY-based Bunch has built an impressive client list and kept a tight focus on delivering video as the core of its offering, enhancing that service through corporate messaging, digital signage, global sales, and excellent levels of service.
Bunch delivers a variety of integrations, 24/7 support, end-to-end encryption, and high-level redundancy for mission-critical applications.
Chief Executive Officer Matt Goche sees a great opportunity in bringing Bunch into the Uniguest business. “Bunch has a focus on excellent customer support, content encryption and security, audience engagement and ease of use; this all matches perfectly with Uniguest’s core ethos. We know their team and solutions will be a great fit for our business.
“We’re looking forward to helping deliver for Bunch’s impressive client list, bringing its offering to a broader market, and working with their team to enhance our enterprise video and employee engagement offering.”
Robert Bolen, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder at Bunch, commented, "We built Bunch from the ground up, guided by the principles of constant innovation and a commitment to serving our global customers and integrators. We believe that Bunch products and expertise will substantially help
Uniguest expand its product offerings, introduce solutions to a wider audience, and advance the industry."
Uniguest is a portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital. Bunch is the first acquisition of 2023 for Uniguest following on from MediaStar Systems, Otrum AS, and the hospitality division of CPI Global in 2022, plus JANUS Displays, Sagely, UCView, Volara, and Planet eStream in 2021.
About Uniguest
Uniguest is a global leader in providing connected technology solutions to enable those in hospitality, senior living, sports/stadiums, entertainment, retail, education, government, corporate, and enterprise to engage with their audience. Uniguest is highly focused on creating deep client relationships as shown by its most recent NPS (Net Promoter Score) score of 81. Uniguest supplies turnkey technology solutions that include hardware and software solution packages, professional services, system implementation, and 24/7/365 multi-lingual support. www.uniguest.com
About Bunch
Bunch, a provider of enterprise video applications, has achieved worldwide recognition over the past seven years for its commitment to offering advanced video solutions to Fortune 500 companies. The company's product offerings emphasize seamless integration, universal video streaming compatibility, global accessibility, built-in redundancy, and end-to-end encryption, all supported by round-the-clock, white-glove customer service. Bunch earned its reputation as an innovative and reliable partner for elite organizations seeking unparalleled, expertly crafted video applications that fuel critical business operations. www.bunchenterprise.com
About Atlantic Street Capital
ASC is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies poised for the next level of growth. The firm targets entrepreneurial management partners and fundamentally sound companies between $4 million and $25 million of EBITDA that will benefit from capital investment and ASC’s value-added strategic and operational support. As a result, ASC works closely with management to unlock their business’ underlying value and help them succeed. For more information, visit www.atlanticstreetcapital.com.
