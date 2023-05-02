Powerful Freestyle at Eminem’s Restaurant ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ in Detroit puts the Spotlight on J. Irja
US, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- J. Irja is a dynamic artist who has made a name for herself despite facing insurmountable odds and developed her career from the ground up. She writes all of her own lyrics and executive produces her own music videos. She has worked with major artists including Twista, Royce da 5’9, Paul Wall, Young Buck, and many more influential icons. Her captivating true life story of conquering obstacles continuously inspires many around the world as she publicly chronicles her journey rising above homelessness, alcoholism, brain damage, PTSD and other unimaginable setbacks.
She is always pushing the limit, and recently recorded a wicked 3-minute freestyle paying homage to the Grammy-award winner Eminem in front of his restaurant ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ in the bitter cold of Detroit. Only hours later, J. Irja headed off for a live interview on Shade45 Sirius XM, and ThisIs50 in New York City. This tour was a strong testament to her immense musical talent, as well as a reminder of where she came from- the bottom. This tour also marked the release of her newest trilogy ‘Stages of Grief’ and pushed her lead single ‘Bounce Back’ ft. NYC powerhouse Benny the Butcher.
‘Stages of Grief’ explores J. Irja’s journey through darkness and back into the light after she lost her little sister, Mentor/father figure, and her Daughter’s father all in the matter of a few months. J. Irja is at her best in this trilogy, where she blends elements of rock, pop and hip-hop into its diverse soundscape. The accompanying music videos follow J. Irja as she moves through the ‘Stages of Grief’ with grace and poise, all while embracing both life’s hardships and highs along the way. ‘Stages of Grief’ is now available on all major streaming platforms.
J. Irja lives by the mantra, “Be You, Do You, NO Apologies!”. Her inspirational true story is not only about overcoming hardships, but about using them to fuel your passion for greatness. Through sheer determination and hard work she has shown that anything is possible if you put your mind to it.
Her latest release serves as a testament to this unwavering strength that burns within her to inspire everyone to push through life no matter what is thrown their way.
To learn more about J. Irja, visit her website at www.thesexypsycho.com and find her streaming/socials/music video links here: https://linktr.ee/j.irja
J. Irja
She is always pushing the limit, and recently recorded a wicked 3-minute freestyle paying homage to the Grammy-award winner Eminem in front of his restaurant ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ in the bitter cold of Detroit. Only hours later, J. Irja headed off for a live interview on Shade45 Sirius XM, and ThisIs50 in New York City. This tour was a strong testament to her immense musical talent, as well as a reminder of where she came from- the bottom. This tour also marked the release of her newest trilogy ‘Stages of Grief’ and pushed her lead single ‘Bounce Back’ ft. NYC powerhouse Benny the Butcher.
‘Stages of Grief’ explores J. Irja’s journey through darkness and back into the light after she lost her little sister, Mentor/father figure, and her Daughter’s father all in the matter of a few months. J. Irja is at her best in this trilogy, where she blends elements of rock, pop and hip-hop into its diverse soundscape. The accompanying music videos follow J. Irja as she moves through the ‘Stages of Grief’ with grace and poise, all while embracing both life’s hardships and highs along the way. ‘Stages of Grief’ is now available on all major streaming platforms.
J. Irja lives by the mantra, “Be You, Do You, NO Apologies!”. Her inspirational true story is not only about overcoming hardships, but about using them to fuel your passion for greatness. Through sheer determination and hard work she has shown that anything is possible if you put your mind to it.
Her latest release serves as a testament to this unwavering strength that burns within her to inspire everyone to push through life no matter what is thrown their way.
To learn more about J. Irja, visit her website at www.thesexypsycho.com and find her streaming/socials/music video links here: https://linktr.ee/j.irja
J. Irja
Sexy Psycho
j.irja.music@gmail.com