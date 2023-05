Green Tea Market Insight, Size, Share, Growth, Up-To-Date Key Trends, Regional Outlook, and Forecast - 2030

Growing demand for healthy and plant-based drinks among young population to maintain their health is expected to contribute to the green tea market growth.

The rising demand for good health boosting beverages is the major factor estimated to propel the green tea market demand in the upcoming years.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The advantages of Green Tea to health including weight loss & maintenance, high nutritional value, detoxification, & others and increase in spending on high-quality products drive the growth of the global green tea market. According to the report, the global green tea industry generated $14.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $29.3 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.04% from 2022 to 2030.

Millennials are increasingly turning to green tea as a healthy, organic, and plant-based beverage. Green tea is made from the dried leaves of the Camellia Saneness plant. Green tea is a famous beverage that originated in China and is now enjoyed worldwide. Green tea provides numerous health benefits, including weight loss & maintenance, detoxification, and many others.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ

The companies involved in the green tea market are ๐”๐ง๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ ๐๐ฅ๐œ., ๐“๐š๐ญ๐š ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฅ๐ญ๐., ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ก๐จ๐จ ๐“๐ž๐š, ๐€๐ฌ๐ฌ๐จ๐œ๐ข๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฌ๐ก ๐ ๐จ๐จ๐๐ฌ ๐๐ฅ๐œ., ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ ๐“๐ž๐š ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ฒ, ๐“๐š๐ณ๐จ ๐“๐ž๐š ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ฒ, ๐๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ข ๐Ž๐ซ๐ ๐š๐ง๐ข๐œ ๐“๐ž๐š, ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐ฎ๐›๐ฅ๐ข๐œ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐ž๐š, ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., ๐„๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐–๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐“๐ž๐š ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ฒ ๐‹๐‹๐‚., ๐š๐ง๐ ๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐ง ๐“๐ž๐š ๐Œ๐ž๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐‹๐ญ๐.

The green tea bags segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on form, the green tea bags segment accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global green tea market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030. This is owing to the convenience offered by green tea bags due to ease in carriage and uniform quantity of green tea in each bag. The report also analyzes the segments including instant green tea mixes and loose green tea leaves.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global green tea market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, green tea market size, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market. The report also sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the growth of the market.

Based on type, the flavored segment held the largest market share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global green tea market, and is expected to continue its lead position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2030. This is due to rise in popularity of green tea flavors such as mint green tea, jasmine green tea, tulsi green tea, Himalayan green tea, and others. The report also analyzes the unflavored segment.

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global green tea market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this region is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in prevalence of health issues such as obesity and health benefits offered by regular consumption of green tea. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Green tea has a variety of health benefits, including decreasing acidity, managing weight, and stimulating the immune system. As a result, many people opt for green tea to help them prepare for and protect themselves from the coronavirus. This element increased the green tea market share during the epidemic.

