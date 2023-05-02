Animation Market Size, Trends, Growth Drivers, Research, 2023 | Growing at a CAGR of 5.5% by 2032 - insightSLICE

insightSLICE Animation Market- insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Animation Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2019-2032 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.

The global animation market size was estimated to be US$ 422.739 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 422.73 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.5%. Animation is a technique of filmmaking in which individual drawings, paintings, or three-dimensional objects are photographed in rapid succession to create the illusion of movement. It is used in a variety of mediums, including movies, television shows, video games, commercials, and interactive websites.

Animations are used to tell stories, convey information, and entertain audiences. They allow creators to bring fantastical characters and worlds to life, and to explore complex concepts and ideas in a visually engaging way. In the entertainment industry, animations are often used to target children and young audiences, but they have also found a large following among adults.

Animation is used in many different contexts, including feature films, television shows, video games, commercials, and educational videos. It is also used in scientific and medical fields, as well as in architecture and engineering, to create visual simulations and presentations. The versatility and visual appeal of animation make it a popular choice for a wide range of applications.

Growth driving factors of the Global Animation Market

Technological advancement, growing demand for engaging content, increased advertising revenue, and expansion into emerging markets are some of the major factors driving the global animation market.

Technological Advancements: Technology has been a driving force behind the growth of the animation market. Advancements in computer graphics, animation software, and virtual and augmented reality have made animation more accessible, enabling animators to create more complex and realistic animations. The use of 3D animation technology, for example, has allowed filmmakers to create more immersive and engaging experiences for audiences, while advancements in virtual and augmented reality have opened up new avenues for growth in the animation industry.

Growing Demand for Content:

The growing demand for high-quality and engaging content has driven the growth of the animation market. With the rise of streaming services and the increasing demand for original content, the demand for animated shows and films has grown. This has led to increased investment in the development of animated content, and the success of franchises such as Disney's "Frozen" and "Toy Story" has demonstrated the demand for quality animated content.

Increased Advertising Revenue:

Animation is an effective tool for advertising and marketing, and the growth in advertising revenue has driven the growth of the animation market. Animated advertisements are often more memorable and engaging than their live-action counterparts, making them an attractive option for advertisers. Companies use animated characters and mascots to promote their products, such as the GEICO gecko or the Trix rabbit, and the increasing use of animation in advertising has driven growth in the animation industry.

Expansion into Emerging Markets:

The expansion of the animation industry into emerging markets, such as China and India, has also driven its growth. With the rise of the middle class in these countries, there has been a growing demand for high-quality animated content, leading to increased investment in the animation industry. Companies such as China Film Group are investing in the development of animated content for both domestic and international audiences, and the expansion into emerging markets has been a driving factor in the growth of the animation market.

The leading market segments of Global Animation Market

On the basis of offering type the animation software segment is the largest segment of the market. This is due to the increasing use of computer graphics and animation software in the creation of animations, as well as the growing demand for more complex and realistic animations. Key trends in this segment include the development of cloud-based animation software, which allows animators to work from anywhere, and the increasing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in the creation of animations. The growth of the animation software segment is driven by the increasing use of animation in various industries, including film and television, advertising, and video games, and the continued development of more advanced animation software.

On the basis of the product type the 3D Animation segment is the largest segment in the animation market. This is due to the increasing use of 3D technology in the creation of animations, as well as the growing demand for more immersive and realistic animated experiences. Key trends in this segment include the increasing use of 3D animation in film and television, video games, and advertising, as well as the development of more advanced 3D animation software and techniques. The growth of the 3D Animation segment is driven by the increasing demand for high-quality and engaging animated content, as well as the growing use of animation in various industries, including entertainment, advertising, and marketing.

On the basis of industry type, The Media and Entertainment segment is the largest segment in the animation market. This is due to the increasing use of animation in film and television production, video games, and advertising. Key trends in this segment include the growing demand for high-quality and engaging animated content, the increasing use of animation in advertising and marketing, and the continued development of more advanced animation technology and techniques. The growth of the Media and Entertainment segment is driven by the growing popularity of animated content and the increasing use of animation in various forms of entertainment and media.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is the largest geographic segment in the global animation market. This is due to the growing demand for animation in countries such as China, India, and Japan, as well as the increasing use of animation in various industries, including entertainment, advertising, and marketing. Key trends in this region include the growing demand for high-quality animated content, the increasing use of animation in advertising and marketing, and the growth of the animation industry in emerging markets.

The key players of the Global Animation Market are:

Aardman Animations (United Kingdom), Cartoon Network Studios (United States), DreamWorks Animation (United States), Illumination (France), Disney Television Animation (United States), Laika (United States), Nickelodeon Animation Studio (United States), Pixar Animation Studios (United States), Redtwist Media (Canada), Sony Pictures Animation (United States), Studio Ghibli (Japan), Studio Mir (South Korea), Warner Bros. Animation (United States), WildBrain (United Kingdom), Xilam Animation (France), and Others.

Global Animation Market Key Segments:

By Offerings

• Software

• Services

By Product Type

• 2D Animation

• 3DAnimation

• Motion graphics

• Stop Motion

• Other

By Industry

• Direct

• Education

• Media and Entertainment

• Aerospace and Defense

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Others

By Region

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

