Extended Reality Market Size To Hit USD 1,246.57 Billion By 2035 Growing at a 24.2% CAGR - Report by Emergen Research

Extended Reality Market Size – USD 45.63 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 24.2%, Market Trends –High utilization in education sector.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently published a comprehensive research study titled "Extended Reality Market is Growing Rapidly", indicating a rising interest in Extended Reality research in the year 2023.

The global extended reality (XR) market is expected to reach a market size of USD 1,246.57 Billion at a steady CAGR of 24.2% in 2035, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The extended reality (XR) market is witnessing high growth due to increasing investments in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technologies, and rapid advancements in various technologies and connected devices. Increasing penetration of 5G technology is further expected to propel adoption of extended reality technology. In addition, 5G is expected to address some of the primary challenges related to extended reality by paving the way for more optimized distribution of processing capabilities to the network.

Extended reality is gaining popularity in both professional and personal applications. Increasing focus on enhancing customer experience is another key factor driving growth of the market. Technological advancements are contributing to further developments in XR technology, which will widen the scope for XR to become as prominent as mobile phones. In April 2019 for instance, Houzz, which is an online platform for home design and remodeling, launched a new augmented reality feature that enables shoppers to virtually cover their floor with tiles – true to scale – to get an idea of how it would look in their homes.

Extended reality depends on an organization's data, infrastructure, cloud capabilities, and clear vision for the design. Lack of highly connected infrastructure and power and thermal efficiency of standalone headsets hampers deployment and is expected to negatively impact market growth to a certain extent. The COVID-19 pandemic has propelled usage of XR technology as businesses become more reliant on AR and VR tools. Growing work from home trend has also been leading to an increasing number of companies shifting to virtual events and conferences where people can interact. Market players are exploring extended reality solutions to create next generation of virtual events.

Philips, Accenture PLC, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Softweb Solutions Inc., Varjo Technologies OY, SphereGen Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Apple, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Augray Ltd., and Intel

Extended Reality Market – Segmentation Assessment

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2035)

Business Engagement

Customer Engagement

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2035)

Virtual Reality (VR)

Augmented Reality (AR)

Mixed Reality (MR)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2035)

BFSI

Education

Consumer Good & Retail

Industrial & Manufacturing

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Telecommunication & IT

Others

Regional Analysis:

» North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

