Take a Quick Bite into Meatless Meals without Meat. Elevate Fast & Easy Recipe Options

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fast food without Meat, Join the Meatless Revolution, and take the step towards a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle.

Over the past 30 years, Crystal Jones, an X bodybuilding competitor and judge, has redirected her ambition towards guiding individuals towards a healthy and fulfilling lifestyle. Her latest book stems from the concern of food inflation and rising costs of groceries, especially meat. More and more people are replacing meat and starting with Meatless Mondays. Jones has provided a recipe book that targets inexpensive meatless dishes that are cheap, easy, and delicious.

This creative no-meat cookbook brings new options for a clean eating lifestyle that will even surprise meat-eaters. All recipes are simple to make, tasty and will satisfy the mind and palate its fast food without meat and gluten.

These essential guide and recipes is for any beginner or those wanting to reduce the risk of several health issues by clean eating. Many of the recipes are a combination of Vegan & Gluten-Free recipes (hard to find a combo is cheap, easy and delicious.

Try this Steak Califlower, Meatless tacos, No Beef burgers? These recipes are easy to prepare healthy, simple eats for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as desserts. No worries they are also low-calories.

Along with the easy to follow along instructions, color photos will inspire you to dig into the recipes. Start with Meatless Mondays is a global movement that encourages people to go meat-free on Mondays to improve their health and reduce their environmental impact. The idea behind Meatless Mondays is to start the week off on a healthy note by skipping meat and instead choosing plant-based meals, which are often lower in saturated fat and higher in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. By reducing meat consumption, people can also help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, conserve water and other natural resources, and improve animal welfare.

Eating a Vegan and Gluten-free diet can potentially help with several health issues, including:

1. Digestive problems: Gluten is a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye that can cause digestive discomfort and inflammation in some people. By avoiding gluten, individuals with gluten sensitivity or celiac disease can reduce digestive symptoms such as bloating, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.

2. Inflammation: A vegan and gluten-free diet is naturally anti-inflammatory, as it includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, legumes, and nuts which are rich in antioxidants and other anti-inflammatory compounds. This can help reduce inflammation throughout the body and may benefit conditions such as arthritis, asthma, and certain autoimmune diseases.

3. Weight management: A vegan and gluten-free diet can be lower in calories and fat than a standard Western diet, making it a good choice for weight management. However, it's important to ensure that the diet is still nutritionally balanced and provides enough protein, healthy fats, and other essential nutrients.

4. Heart health: A vegan and gluten-free diet can be beneficial for heart health, as it is typically low in saturated fat and cholesterol and high in fiber, which can help reduce blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

5. Environmental impact: Choosing a vegan and gluten-free diet can also have positive environmental impacts, as it can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and water usage associated with animal agriculture.

"People mistakenly believe that having No Meat is not about saying "NO," but actually it's about saying "YES, to better eating choices in food and living."

“So Yummy” Cheap, Easy & Delicious 57 No Meat, No Worry Recipes - Beginners Wanted”. Start with meatless Mondays then add the Crystal Jones, So Yummy cookbook, can be heard on an Alexa device - ASK Alexa - open "So Yummy recipes by Crystal Jones, then request; Gluten free, Vegan Recipes, No Meat recipes, Salad & Smoothie recipes, and Healthy & Low budget cooking recipes. They are also that is ideal for the entire family wanting breakfast, lunch dinner and snack ideas that are easy to make.

All in all, this beginner’s vegan & gluten free cookbook offers over 50 recipes that include fresh, gourmet ingredients sure to please anyone setting out on a clean eating journey. Each recipe has been chosen for its amazing flavor and its simplicity in preparation. Jones aims to show people how easy it truly can be to enjoy a meatless diet. Beginners Wanted.

“People who eat less meat generally eat fewer calories and less fat, weigh less, and have a lower risk of disease,” said Jones. “Now, isn’t that terrific.”

‘So Yummy - Cheap, Easy & Delicious 57 Recipes No Meat No Worry Recipes - Beginners Wanted’ is now available on Amazon.

About the Author

A Wellness Coach, Raw Chef, nutritionist, and author of 10 cookbooks. She's fun and an energetic podcaster and web streamed show helping people save money on essentials such on groceries, and offers tips & meal ideas that's fast, easy and delicious.

