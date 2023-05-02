Commercial Aquaculture Vaccines Market Size, Share, Report, 2023 | Expected to Reach Valuation of $557.28 Mn by 2032

insightSLICE Commercial Aquaculture Vaccines Market- insightSLICE

The commercial aquaculture vaccines market size worth $557.28 Mn by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.4%. Increasing demand for seafood products is driving the market growth.

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Commercial Aquaculture Vaccines Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2032 presents extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving the market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of the different market segments, such as vaccine type, species, administration, and competitive landscape.

The global commercial aquaculture vaccines market was estimated to be US$ 272.91 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 557.28 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.4%. Commercial aquaculture vaccines are vaccines that are specifically designed to prevent or control diseases in farmed fish, shellfish, and other aquatic organisms. These vaccines are important for the aquaculture industry because they help prevent the spread of diseases that can cause significant economic losses due to mortality, reduced growth rates, and decreased production.

Commercial aquaculture vaccines are typically administered through injection or immersion, and they work by stimulating the fish or shellfish's immune system to recognize and fight off specific pathogens. Vaccines are an important tool for disease prevention in aquaculture and are used alongside other disease management strategies such as improved water quality, biosecurity measures, and selective breeding. The development and use of commercial aquaculture vaccines have increased significantly in recent years due to the growing demand for seafood and the need to ensure the safety and sustainability of aquaculture production.

Growth driving factors of Global Commercial Aquaculture Vaccines Market

Following are some of the major factors driving the market –

Rising prevalence of aquatic diseases:

The prevalence of aquatic diseases is increasing due to factors such as changes in water temperature, pollution, and the intensification of aquaculture practices. This has led to significant economic losses for the aquaculture industry, making disease prevention a top priority. Vaccines are an effective tool for preventing diseases in aquaculture. For example, Infectious Salmon Anemia (ISA) is a viral disease that affects farmed salmon and causes significant economic losses. Vaccines for ISA are currently available in the market and are used in many aquaculture facilities to prevent the spread of the disease.

Growing investment in the aquaculture industry:

The aquaculture industry is experiencing rapid growth, which is being driven by increasing demand for seafood products, rising consumption of fish and seafood, and advancements in aquaculture technology. The growth of the industry has led to increased investment in research and development of vaccines and other disease prevention methods. For example, Benchmark Holdings, a UK-based company, has invested heavily in research and development of vaccines for shrimp, salmon, and tilapia.

Increasing demand for seafood products:

The demand for seafood products is increasing due to factors such as rising population, increasing health awareness, and changing dietary habits. This has led to a significant increase in aquaculture production, which in turn has led to an increase in the demand for disease prevention methods, including vaccines. For example, China is the world's largest producer and consumer of seafood, and the demand for seafood in China is expected to increase. This increase in demand has led to increased investment in aquaculture and the development of disease prevention methods such as vaccines.

The leading market segments of Global Commercial Aquaculture Vaccines Market

Based on vaccine type, the recombinant vaccines segment is expected to be the largest segment in the future. Recombinant vaccines are a newer type of vaccine that uses recombinant DNA technology to produce antigens that mimic the pathogens responsible for diseases in fish and other aquatic animals. These vaccines offer several advantages over traditional inactivated or live attenuated vaccines, including improved safety, efficacy, and specificity. Recombinant vaccines can be designed to target specific pathogens, which makes them more effective and reduces the risk of side effects. They can also be produced more quickly and in larger quantities than traditional vaccines, which is important for disease outbreaks that require a rapid response.

The use of recombinant vaccines is increasing in the aquaculture industry, particularly for species such as salmon, shrimp, and tilapia. For example, a recombinant vaccine for Infectious Pancreatic Necrosis (IPN) in Atlantic salmon was recently developed and is currently in use in Norway, which is one of the largest producers of farmed salmon in the world. The increasing adoption of recombinant vaccines in aquaculture, along with the development of new and improved vaccines for various species, is expected to drive the growth of the Global Commercial Aquaculture Vaccines Market in the coming years.

Geographically, North America and Europe have a strong regulatory framework for aquaculture production and are focused on promoting sustainable aquaculture practices. The Asia-Pacific region, as the largest producer of farmed fish and shellfish, is increasingly adopting advanced technologies and developing new vaccines to meet the growing demand for seafood products. The Middle East and Africa regions are experiencing a growing aquaculture industry and are turning towards disease prevention measures, such as vaccines, to ensure sustainable production. South America is experiencing growth in aquaculture industries, particularly for species like salmon and shrimp, and has a favorable regulatory environment for commercial aquaculture vaccines.

Overall, the global market for commercial aquaculture vaccines is expected to continue growing due to increasing demand for seafood products and the need for sustainable production practices, which will likely drive further development and innovation in the industry.

The key players in the Global Commercial Aquaculture Vaccines Market are:

AB Vista (UK), AniCon Labor GmbH (Germany), Benchmark Holdings Plc (UK), Hipra (Spain), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Nisseiken Co., Ltd. (Japan), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (US), PHARMAQ AS (Norway), Tecnovax SA (Argentina), Vaxxinova GmbH (Germany), Vetanco (Argentina), Virbac (France), Zoetis Inc. (US), Zydus Animal Health (India) and Others.

Market Segmentation

By Vaccine Type:

• Inactivated vaccines

• Live attenuated vaccines

• Recombinant vaccines

• Others

By Species:

• Salmon

• Tilapia

• Carp

• Trout

• Catfish

• Others

By Administration:

• Oral vaccines

• Injection vaccines

• Immersion vaccines

By Region

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

