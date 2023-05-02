Rapid Growth Expected: Global Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market to Reach USD 86.28 Billion by 2032 with a 12% CAGR.

Reports And Data

The global mesenchymal stem cells market size was is expected to reach USD 86.28 Billion in 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs) Market had a size of USD 3.01 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 86.28 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% during the forecast period. The growth in market revenue is driven by various factors, including the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growing demand for regenerative medicine, and a better understanding of the therapeutic potential of MSCs.

MSCs have shown promising results in the treatment of autoimmune diseases, neurological disorders, bone disorders, and cardiovascular diseases, among others. Their ability to differentiate into multiple cell types and facilitate tissue healing makes them a valuable tool in regenerative medicine.

Advancements in MSC isolation and expansion technologies have made it easier to produce MSCs in large quantities, further fueling market revenue growth. Additionally, the expansion of clinical trials exploring the efficacy of MSCs in treating different disorders is expected to contribute to the market's growth.

However, the high cost of MSC therapy and the lack of standardized methods for isolating and expanding MSCs pose challenges to market revenue growth. Moreover, ethical concerns associated with the use of embryonic stem cells have led to an increased reliance on adult stem cells, including MSCs.

Despite these limitations, the global market for MSCs is poised for significant growth due to their therapeutic potential and the increasing demand for regenerative medicine solutions.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The global market for mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) is analyzed based on various segments, including product type outlook, end-use outlook, application outlook, regional outlook, and country scope.

In terms of product type outlook, the market is categorized into bone marrow, umbilical cord, adipose tissue, and others. These different sources provide MSCs with unique characteristics and properties, offering potential applications in various therapeutic areas.

The end-use outlook of the market covers different sectors that utilize MSCs. These include orthopedics, musculoskeletal, oncology, cardiovascular, and others. MSCs have shown promising results in treating orthopedic conditions, musculoskeletal disorders, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and more.

The application outlook of the market focuses on the different applications of MSCs. This includes therapeutic applications, research purposes, and others. MSCs have a wide range of therapeutic potential and are being explored for various medical treatments. They are also extensively used in research studies to gain further insights into their capabilities and applications.

The market is analyzed across different regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Each region has its own market dynamics and growth opportunities for MSCs. The country scope further narrows down the analysis to specific countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, BENELUX, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Turkey.

By examining these segments and regions, a comprehensive understanding of the global market for MSCs can be achieved. This analysis helps in identifying market trends, opportunities, and challenges in different application areas and geographic regions. It also provides insights for stakeholders to make informed decisions regarding investments, partnerships, and strategic initiatives in the MSC market.

Strategic development:

In 2021, Maverick Therapeutics, a company specializing in T-cell engager therapies for cancer treatment, was acquired by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The acquisition aimed to bolster Takeda's presence in the field of immuno-oncology and potentially pave the way for the development of new therapies utilizing mesenchymal stem cells.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. made a strategic move in 2020 by acquiring Qiagen N.V., a provider of sample and assay technologies for various research and diagnostic applications. This acquisition aimed to expand Thermo Fisher's capabilities in the realm of cell and gene therapy and potentially lead to the development of innovative therapies involving mesenchymal stem cells.

Similarly, Merck KGaA acquired AmpTec GmbH in 2020, a company renowned for its RNA and mRNA technologies used in research and therapeutics. The acquisition aimed to enhance Merck's expertise in the field of cell and gene therapy and open up possibilities for the development of novel therapies utilizing mesenchymal stem cells.

In the same year, Lonza Group Ltd. introduced the MesenCult™-XF Medium, a serum-free and xeno-free medium specifically designed for the cultivation of human mesenchymal stem cells in optimal conditions. This medium provides a conducive environment for expanding high-quality mesenchymal stem cells, facilitating their use in regenerative medicine and cell therapy applications.

Stemcell Technologies, Inc. also launched a product in 2020 called the MesenCult™-ACF Medium. This complete, serum-free, and xeno-free medium offers a defined and consistent environment for the cultivation of human mesenchymal stem cells under animal-component-free conditions. It enables the expansion of high-quality mesenchymal stem cells for use in regenerative medicine and cell therapy applications.

In the same year, Tissue Genesis, Inc. introduced the Icellator® X, an automated, closed, and sterile cell processing system. This system is designed for the rapid isolation and concentration of mesenchymal stem cells from adipose tissue, providing a safe, efficient, and reproducible method for obtaining high-quality mesenchymal stem cells for use in regenerative medicine and cell therapy applications.

Competitive Landscape:

The global mesenchymal stem cells market is poised for substantial growth in the foreseeable future, primarily driven by the rising incidence of chronic diseases and the increasing demand for regenerative medicine. Mesenchymal stem cells possess the unique ability to differentiate into various cell types like osteocytes, chondrocytes, and adipocytes, making them an invaluable asset in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine applications.

The market for mesenchymal stem cells is characterized by intense competition, with numerous large and medium-sized players contributing significantly to the market's revenue. Among the prominent companies operating in the global mesenchymal stem cells market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Lonza Group Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Stemcell Technologies, Inc., Cellular Dynamics International, Inc., Regeneus Ltd., Tissue Genesis, Inc., Cesca Therapeutics Inc., and Ipsen.

These key players are actively engaged in research, development, and commercialization of mesenchymal stem cell-based therapies, aiming to gain a competitive edge in the market. They invest in strategic initiatives, partnerships, and acquisitions to expand their product portfolios, enhance their market presence, and capitalize on the growing opportunities in the field of regenerative medicine.

As the demand for mesenchymal stem cell-based therapies continues to rise, fueled by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing need for advanced treatment options, the competition among these companies is expected to intensify further. The global mesenchymal stem cells market presents lucrative prospects for both existing players and new entrants seeking to establish their foothold in this rapidly evolving sector.

