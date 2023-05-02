EMS Products Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.2% by 2032, Driven by Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Reports And Data

The global Emergency Medical Services (EMS) products market size was USD 22.4 Billion in 2022

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Emergency Medical Services (EMS) products market was USD 22.4 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a rapid revenue CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, global aging population, and a rising number of trauma and accident cases. EMS is a healthcare service that provides emergency medical care to patients in case of illness. The demand for pre-hospital EMS is on the rise, as it is essential to provide care to patients before they reach the hospital. In addition, the use of telemedicine technologies in delivering emergency medical treatments is also expected to drive market revenue growth. However, the high price of medical equipment and devices, poor infrastructure, and shortage of educated medical personnel are factors that could restrain market revenue growth. Governments worldwide are investing in enhancing EMS to provide efficient and prompt care to patients in urgent situations, further driving market revenue growth. The increasing use of advanced medical tools and equipment by EMS providers to offer higher-quality care to patients is also driving market revenue growth.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/6277

Segments Covered in the Report

The global Emergency Medical Services (EMS) products market was valued at USD 22.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a rapid revenue CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The market is being driven by several factors, including the global aging population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing number of trauma and accident cases. EMS is a system that provides healthcare service when required in emergency. These services are active when there is some illness among patients to provide emergency medical care to patients.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the market trends in each of the segments and sub-segments from 2019 to 2032. The market has been segmented based on product type, application, end-use, and region. The product type segment includes defibrillators, patient monitoring devices, rescue and resuscitation equipment, personal protective equipment (PPE), and others. The application segment includes prehospital care, hospitals, and others. The end-use segment includes hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), emergency medical service providers, and others.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the EMS products market at a global, regional, and country level. It covers the market size value in 2022, CAGR from 2022 to 2032, revenue forecast in 2032, base year for estimation, historical data from 2020-2021, and forecast period from 2022-2032. The report also provides quantitative units, such as revenue in USD billion, and covers segments by product type outlook, application outlook, end-use outlook, and regional outlook.

Moreover, the rising need for pre-hospital EMS is driving revenue growth of the market. Pre-hospital EMS providers are essential to offer care to patients before they get to the hospital. Hence, pre-hospital EMS is in higher demand due to the surge in traffic accidents, natural disasters, and terrorist acts that necessitate quick medical assistance. In addition, rising use of telemedicine technologies is also expected to drive market revenue growth. In rural locations with limited access to medical facilities, telemedicine is significantly enhancing the delivery of emergency medical treatments.

Despite the positive market growth, several factors could restrain revenue growth, such as the high price of medical equipment and devices limiting their use in low-income nations. Poor infrastructure and shortage of educated medical personnel are other factors that could restrain market revenue growth.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Contents @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/emergency-medical-services-products-market

Strategic development:

Stryker Corporation made an acquisition of Gauss Surgical, a medical device firm that focuses on improving the accuracy and availability of real-time blood loss monitoring during surgical procedures on 21 September 2021. The purchase was intended to bolster Stryker's surgical solutions product portfolio.

In April 2021, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation revealed that it had acquired Hitachi’s Diagnostic Imaging Business, including its ultrasound products, for approximately USD1.6 billion. The acquisition was aimed at enhancing Fujifilm's product offerings in the medical imaging market.

In February 2019, Physio-Control, Inc. announced the launch of Lifepak CR2 defibrillator with LIFELINKcentral AED program manager, a connected solution for emergency medical services. This solution enables remote monitoring, maintenance, and updates for AEDs in the field, improving response times and reducing the risk of equipment failure.

In December 2017, Medtronic acquired HeartWare International, Inc., a medical device firm that specializes in the development of advanced heart pumps. The objective of the acquisition was to enhance Medtronic's product offerings in the cardiovascular market.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Emergency Medical Services (EMS) products market is marked by intense competition among numerous large and medium-sized players, who collectively account for the majority of market revenue. In order to stay ahead of the competition, major players are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, and developing, testing, and introducing more effective products.

Some of the major companies operating in the EMS products market include Stryker Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Zoll Medical Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Physio-Control, Inc., Braun Industries, Inc., Smiths Medical, General Electric Company, Medtronic, and Becton, Dickinson and Company.

With increasing demand for advanced medical tools and equipment, companies are investing in research and development activities to improve the quality of their products and expand their product portfolios. Furthermore, companies are also focusing on enhancing their distribution networks and expanding their presence in emerging markets to increase their revenue streams.

In the highly competitive market, the success of EMS product companies largely depends on their ability to innovate, offer high-quality products, and provide superior after-sales services to customers.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/6277

Browse More Reports:

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/fertility-enhancing-treatment-market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/embolization-particles-market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hypnotics-and-sedatives-market