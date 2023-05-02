Optimizing Animal Logistics : Streamlining Transportation and Care for Improved Welfare and Efficiency

Animal logistics Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Animal logistics Market by Type (Personal, Commercial) and by Application (Livestock, Pets, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032" The increased consumption of meat, beef, poultry, and dairy products is driving safe transportation of animals, due to high penetration of the food & hotel industries. The suppliers in the animal logistics market must ensure safety and hygiene of livestock during transportation. Transporting and handling of slaughtered animals is associated with a series of stressful events for the animals, compromising welfare and meat quality. This necessitates the development of an effective logistics system, considering road and traffic conditions, weather, time & transport distance, and delivery queues, as well as providing enough space, ventilation, and food during transit to ensure the transportation of healthy livestock.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐚𝐭 :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/14944

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗

The COVID-19 outbreak has harmed the global animal logistics market. The huge drop in domestic and international travel as well as an increase in the number of cancelled flights has hampered the overall growth of the animal logistics market. Moreover, it is expected that the decline in meat market demand will cause many live animal (slaughtered animals) markets to shut due to the disruption in logistics channels, and the decline will further affect the animal logistics market growth. The possibility of slaughterhouses becoming a source of coronavirus rises, buyers are avoiding meat purchases, so the income of animal transporters is expected to decrease. Furthermore, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, pet owners avoid moving their pets, which in turn is anticipated to adversely affect the animal logistics market growth.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 - American Airlines, Lan Cargo S.A, Delta Air Lines, FedEx, Amerijet, United Airlines, Air France, Southwest Airlines, IAG Cargo, DSV, Copa Airlines, Air Asia Group, Japan Airlines, IndiGo, China Souththen

The blockchain logistics system is one of these technologies. Blockchain is a distributed ledger technology that can securely and permanently record transactions between parties. Blockchain essentially eliminates the necessity for intermediaries who were previously required to act as trusted third parties to verify, record, and coordinate transactions by ‘sharing’ databases between multiple parties. The adoption of blockchain in the animal logistics industry will make animal transportation more transparent and efficient.

𝐏𝐔𝐑𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐒𝐄 𝐅𝐔𝐋𝐋 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓 𝐎𝐅 :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/global-animal-logistics-market/purchase-options

The system can seamlessly use technology to facilitate transportation, checkout, transportation details to help the industry run smoothly. Blockchain applications for logistics can provide energy, financial and environmental benefits. Furthermore, blockchain can reduce costs by enabling more agile, automated, and error-free processes. It can not only improve the visibility and predictability of logistics operations, but can also accelerate the physical flow of animals. The application of blockchain technology in the animal logistics industry is expected to have a significant impact. The growing adoption of these advanced technologies will allow for more organized operations and will drive the market growth in the coming years.

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Personal

Commercial

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Livestock

Pets

Others

𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁? 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝗲𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝘂𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14944