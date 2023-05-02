The Global Epigenetics Diagnostic Market size is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 12.5% by 2032.

Reports And Data

The global epigenetics diagnostic market size was USD 2.4 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Epigenetics Diagnostic Market reached USD 2.4 Billion in 2022 and is projected to experience a rapid revenue growth with a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. The primary drivers of this growth are the increasing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases worldwide, as well as growing public awareness about the importance of early disease detection and personalized medication. Various epigenetic modifications, including DNA methylation, histone modification, and non-coding RNA control, play crucial roles in the development and progression of many diseases. Consequently, there is a rising demand for precise epigenetic diagnostic tools capable of identifying epigenetic changes in biological samples like blood, urine, and tissue specimens.

Technological advancements in epigenetic research have facilitated the development of novel diagnostic tools such as DNA Methylation-Specific PCR (MSP), bisulfite sequencing, and microarray-based epigenetic assays. These assays exhibit high sensitivity, specificity, and accuracy in detecting epigenetic alterations. Additionally, there is a growing demand for non-invasive diagnostic tests that eliminate the need for invasive procedures like tissue biopsies, further contributing to the market's revenue growth.

The need for epigenetics diagnostics is expected to be amplified by increasing investments in research and development (R&D) initiatives, as well as partnerships and collaborations between academic and commercial entities. For example, in September 2021, Illumina, Inc. and QIAGEN N.V. announced a partnership to develop an In-Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) test for cancer using Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), enabling comprehensive genomic and epigenomic profiling of malignancies.

Moreover, the focus on tailored treatment plans considering an individual's genetic and epigenetic makeup is anticipated to drive market revenue growth. Epigenetic diagnostics provide critical information about a patient's disease status, prognosis, and response to therapy, enabling healthcare professionals to make informed treatment decisions and improve patient outcomes.

However, factors such as the high cost of epigenetic diagnostic tests, the lack of established procedures and regulatory frameworks, and the limited availability of qualified specialists and infrastructure pose significant challenges that could hinder the market's revenue growth.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The global epigenetics diagnostic market can be segmented based on product types and applications, and it covers various regions and countries.

In terms of product types, the market can be categorized into:

1. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based: This method utilizes PCR technology to amplify and detect specific DNA sequences. It is widely used in epigenetic research and diagnostics.

2. Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS): NGS enables high-throughput sequencing of DNA and RNA, providing comprehensive genomic and epigenomic profiling. It is increasingly used in epigenetics diagnostics.

3. Microarray: Microarray-based assays allow for the simultaneous analysis of thousands of DNA or RNA sequences. They are commonly used to detect epigenetic alterations.

4. Others: This category includes other emerging technologies and methods used in epigenetics diagnostics.

Regarding applications, the market can be divided into:

1. Oncology: Epigenetic changes play a crucial role in the development and progression of various cancers. Epigenetics diagnostics in oncology focus on identifying specific epigenetic alterations for improved diagnosis and targeted therapies.

2. Non-oncology: Epigenetic modifications are also associated with other diseases beyond cancer. Diagnostics in this category aim to detect and analyze epigenetic changes in non-oncological conditions such as neurological disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

3. Others: This category encompasses applications of epigenetics diagnostics in fields other than oncology and non-oncology.

The regional scope of the market includes:

• North America: This region comprises countries like the United States and Canada, which have a well-established healthcare infrastructure and significant investments in epigenetics research and diagnostics.

• Europe: Countries in Europe, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg), are actively involved in epigenetics diagnostics and research, contributing to the market's growth.

• Asia Pacific: With countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, the Asia Pacific region holds substantial potential for the epigenetics diagnostic market due to the rising prevalence of diseases and increasing healthcare investments.

• Latin America: Countries in Latin America, such as Brazil, have shown a growing interest in epigenetics diagnostics and research, contributing to the market's expansion in the region.

• Middle East & Africa: The Middle East and Africa region, including countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Turkey, is gradually adopting epigenetics diagnostics, supported by advancements in healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness.

Within these regions, specific countries mentioned, such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, BENELUX, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Turkey, represent key markets for epigenetics diagnostics.

Strategic development:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Pfizer Inc. entered into an agreement on December 8, 2021, where Thermo Fisher Scientific will offer companion diagnostic development and commercialization services to support Pfizer's oncology portfolio.

In September 2020, Illumina, Inc. successfully acquired GRAIL, Inc., a healthcare company dedicated to developing a blood test for the early detection of cancer. This acquisition, valued at USD 8 billion, aimed to enhance Illumina's position in the market for liquid biopsy testing.

QIAGEN N.V. made an announcement on August 18, 2020, regarding the launch of a new assay called the QIAseq SARS-CoV-2 Primer Panel. This assay employs epigenetic markers to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus, offering superior specificity and sensitivity compared to traditional PCR-based tests.

Competitive Landscape:

The global epigenetics diagnostic market is characterized by intense competition, with a small number of key players dominating the market and capturing a significant portion of the market revenue. These major players employ various strategies to enhance their market position, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and the introduction of new products. Here are some of the leading companies operating in the global epigenetics diagnostic market:

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.: Thermo Fisher Scientific is a prominent player in the market, offering a wide range of products and services in the field of life sciences, including epigenetics diagnostics. The company focuses on strategic collaborations and acquisitions to expand its product portfolio and strengthen its market presence.

2. Illumina, Inc.: Illumina is a renowned provider of genetic sequencing and array-based solutions. With its acquisition of GRAIL, Inc., Illumina has further strengthened its position in the market for liquid biopsy testing, a key area of application in epigenetics diagnostics.

3. QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN specializes in molecular diagnostics and offers a comprehensive portfolio of products for epigenetics research and diagnostics. The company is actively involved in the development and launch of innovative assays and diagnostic tools, including epigenetic markers for virus detection.

4. Merck KGaA: Merck KGaA is a multinational pharmaceutical and life sciences company that offers a range of products and services for epigenetics research and diagnostics. The company focuses on collaborations and partnerships to expand its capabilities in the field of epigenetics.

5. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.: Bio-Rad Laboratories is a leading provider of products and systems for life science research and clinical diagnostics. The company offers a range of solutions for epigenetics analysis, including PCR-based assays and microarray technologies.

6. Epigenomics AG: Epigenomics AG specializes in the development and commercialization of innovative molecular diagnostics for cancer. The company focuses on the detection and analysis of epigenetic markers for improved cancer diagnosis and treatment.

7. Agilent Technologies, Inc.: Agilent Technologies offers a comprehensive portfolio of genomic solutions, including products and services for epigenetics research and diagnostics. The company's offerings include microarray-based assays and next-generation sequencing platforms.

8. Active Motif, Inc.: Active Motif is a provider of innovative tools and technologies for epigenetics research. The company offers a broad range of products, including antibodies, assays, and kits, to facilitate epigenetic analysis and diagnostics.

9. Abcam plc: Abcam is a global life sciences company that offers a wide range of research tools and reagents, including products for epigenetics research. The company's portfolio includes antibodies and kits for epigenetic analysis and detection.

10. Zymo Research Corporation: Zymo Research focuses on developing and providing innovative solutions for epigenetics research and diagnostics. The company offers a range of products, including DNA and RNA purification kits, bisulfite conversion kits, and epigenetic modification detection assays.

These major players in the global epigenetics diagnostic market are at the forefront of driving advancements in technology, expanding product offerings, and meeting the growing demand for precise and reliable epigenetics diagnostic tools.

