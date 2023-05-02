Biopharmaceuticals Manufacturing Consumables Testing Market to Reach $ 7.23 Billion by 2032 with 7% CAGR

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biopharmaceuticals manufacturing consumables testing market is projected to grow from USD 3.93 Billion in 2022 to USD 7.23 Billion in 2032, with a revenue CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by increasing investments in biopharmaceutical research and development, as well as rising demand for biopharmaceuticals. Factors such as the development of novel technologies like gene therapy and monoclonal antibodies, which require high-quality manufacturing supplies for effective production, have also contributed to the growth of the market. The demand for biopharmaceuticals is rising due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune diseases, and neurological disorders, and the aging population. Manufacturers are investing more money in high-quality production consumables testing to ensure the safety and effectiveness of their products, as there are strict regulations and guidelines for the development and testing of biopharmaceuticals. However, factors such as high manufacturing and testing costs, shortage of skilled workers, and complex regulatory environment could restrain revenue growth of the market.

Segments Covered in the Report

The market analysis provided in this report offers historical data and revenue forecasts at a global, regional, and country level, providing analysis of market trends in each of the segments and sub-segments from 2019 to 2032. The report segments the global biopharmaceuticals manufacturing consumables testing market based on product type, application, and region.

The market segments based on product type outlook include instruments, reagents & kits, and services. The application outlook segments are biopharmaceuticals production, quality control & assurance, and research & development. The regional scope of the market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Increasing investments in biopharmaceutical research and development, and rising demand for biopharmaceuticals are major factors driving market revenue growth. The healthcare industry is embracing biopharmaceuticals since they offer higher efficacy, specificity, and lower toxicity than conventional small molecule medications. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, autoimmune diseases, and neurological disorders is driving the demand for biopharmaceuticals.

The development of novel technologies such as gene therapy and monoclonal antibodies has led to a major increase in revenue growth of the market for biopharmaceuticals in recent years. However, high manufacturing and testing costs, shortage of skilled workers, and a complex regulatory environment are major factors that could restrain revenue growth of the market.

The need for effective biopharmaceuticals manufacturing consumables testing is being driven by strict regulations and guidelines for the development and testing of biopharmaceuticals. Regulatory agencies including the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have developed strict regulations for the production and testing of biopharmaceuticals, requiring manufacturers to spend money on testing and premium production supplies to guarantee the safety and effectiveness of their products.

Strategic development:

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced its acquisition of PPD, Inc., a global Contract Research Organization (CRO) on December 8, 2021. The acquisition, valued at USD 17.4 billion, was aimed at broadening Thermo Fisher Scientific's capabilities in the biopharmaceutical services market. Danaher Corporation completed its acquisition of the biopharmaceutical business of General Electric Company for USD 21.4 billion on March 31, 2020. The acquisition was aimed at enhancing Danaher's abilities in the biopharmaceutical manufacturing market. Sartorius AG purchased the chromatography process equipment division of Danaher Corporation for USD 750 million on April 30, 2020. The acquisition was aimed at expanding Sartorius AG's product line in the biopharmaceutical manufacturing market.

Competitive Landscape:

The global biopharmaceuticals manufacturing consumables testing market is highly competitive and is dominated by a few major players. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, Sartorius AG, Lonza Group Ltd., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., GE Healthcare, MilliporeSigma, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and PerkinElmer Inc. are some of the key players operating in the market.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is a leading company that provides analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. The company has a strong presence in the biopharmaceuticals manufacturing consumables testing market and aims to expand its capabilities in this field through strategic acquisitions.

Merck KGaA is a global science and technology company that operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors. The company provides products and services for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, including products for bioprocessing and analytics.

Danaher Corporation is a global science and technology company that provides solutions for a range of industries, including life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied solutions. The company's biopharmaceutical business provides products and services for bioprocessing, diagnostics, and molecular research.

Sartorius AG is a leading provider of laboratory and process technologies and equipment for the biopharmaceutical industry. The company's products and services include bioprocessing equipment, cell culture media, and laboratory instruments.

Lonza Group Ltd. is a leading supplier of products and services for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries. The company provides a range of solutions for bioprocessing, including cell culture media, cell therapy manufacturing, and viral vector manufacturing.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. is a global provider of solutions and services for the biopharmaceutical industry, including products and services for drug discovery and development, safety assessment, and clinical trials.

GE Healthcare is a global leader in the healthcare industry, providing products and services for medical imaging, diagnostics, and biopharmaceuticals. The company's biopharmaceutical business provides solutions for bioprocessing and cell culture.

MilliporeSigma is a leading supplier of products and services for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries. The company provides a range of solutions for bioprocessing and analytics, including cell culture media, single-use technology, and chromatography products.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. is a global provider of life science research and clinical diagnostic products. The company's products and services include solutions for bioprocessing, including chromatography resins, process validation, and viral safety testing.

