New Market Gen: The Digital Marketing Agency Managed by Gen Z
New Market Gen is a digital marketing agency managed by Gen Z. Social media, SEO, content creation, email marketing, web design, they will handle it!PARIS, ILE DE FRANCE, FRANCE, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New Market Gen, a digital marketing agency managed by Gen Z, is pleased to announce its launch. The company offers a wide range of services that help businesses increase their online visibility and boost their brand reputation. Their famous quote, "Let Gen Z do your marketing!" highlights their unique approach to digital marketing.
New Market Gen leverages cutting-edge AI tools to deliver its services. Their team of digital marketing experts is well-versed in the latest trends and techniques that drive online success. The agency specializes in social media marketing, search engine optimization, content creation, email marketing, and web design.
"We're thrilled to bring a fresh perspective to the world of digital marketing," said Marcel Boucheseiche, the founder of New Market Gen. "Our team is made up of young professionals who understand the latest trends and are passionate about helping businesses succeed online."
New Market Gen recently worked with Tanzania Invest, a business news and information portal that covers Tanzania's investment opportunities. The agency helped Tanzania Invest increase its online traffic and improve its brand reputation by implementing a comprehensive digital marketing strategy. The results were impressive, with Tanzania Invest experiencing a significant increase in website traffic and engagement.
In addition, New Market Gen also collaborated with author and adventurer, Emmanuel Villemin, to promote his book, Saga Africa. The book is an inspiring adventure memoir that chronicles Manu's journey through Africa. New Market Gen helped promote the book through targeted social media campaigns, email marketing, and influencer partnerships, resulting in a successful book launch.
"Working with New Market Gen was a pleasure," said Emmanuel Villemin. "Their expertise in digital marketing helped us reach specific audiences and promote the book effectively."
About New Market Gen
Marcel Boucheseiche
New Market Gen
marcel@newmarketgen.com