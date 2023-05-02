Gene Therapy Market Size, Share, Price, Growth, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments & Forecast 2023-2028
Gene Therapy Market Size, Share, Price, Growth, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments & Forecast 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Gene Therapy Market Size, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research, gives an extensive outlook of the global gene therapy market, assessing the market based on its segments like indication, vector, and major regions.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Historical Market Size (2022): USD 6.32 billion
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 22.80%
• Forecast Market Size (2028): USD 21.69 billion
The gene therapy market is growing as a result of the widening use of viral vectors in gene therapy for the treatment of neurological, metabolic, and neurodegenerative diseases. Viral vectors are becoming effectively popular in gene therapy because they have a number of advantageous qualities, including safety, low toxicity, and exceptional stability.
Adenoviruses are one of the most widely used viral vectors in gene therapy because they have good DNA harbouring capacity. They are also employed in the creation of medicines and cancer treatments, which is stimulating the market for gene therapy.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents@ http://expertmarketresearch.com/reports/gene-therapy-market/requestsample
Gene Therapy Market Definition and Major Segments
Gene therapy is characterised as a medical strategy that focuses on a patient’s genetic issues in order to treat or prevent diseases. Instead of using medications or surgery, gene therapy alters or modifies the patient’s genetic makeup. This process involves a number of processes, including the replacement of disease-causing genes, inactivation of disease-causing genes, and the introduction of modified genes into the body.
Based on indication, the market is divided into:
• Neurological Disorder
• Oncological Disorders
• Rare Diseases
• Eye Disorders
• Others
On the basis of vector, the market is segmented into:
Non-Viral Vector
Oligonucleotides
Others
Viral Vector
Retroviral Vectors
Adeno-associated Viral Vectors
Others
Based on region, the market is categorised into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Read Full Report with Table of Contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/gene-therapy-market
Gene Therapy Market Trends
The key trends in the gene therapy market contributing to market expansion include the potential of gene therapy methods as a treatment for a number of genetic diseases, including cystic fibrosis and muscular dystrophy, among others. Emerging cancer treatment methods like oncolytic virotherapy and immunotherapy are becoming more popular.
Additionally, the market for gene therapy is expected to expand more quickly in the upcoming years due to the rising incidences of cancer and the active research and development efforts targeted at enhancing cancer treatment options. Gene therapy-based cancer treatment methods have a high rate of success and greater flexibility, so the market is anticipated to expand optimistically.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global gene therapy market report include Novartis AG, Amgen Inc., bluebird bio, Inc., Biogen Inc., and Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers, and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analyses the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
Read More Reports
Acute Coronary Syndrome Treatment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/acute-coronary-syndrome-treatment-market
Latin America Paints and Coatings Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/latin-america-paints-and-coatings-market
Latin America Ice Cream Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/latin-america-ice-cream-market
Palm Oil Market: https://dreamnewshub.com/business/global-palm-oil-market-analysis-key-players-outlook-report-forecast-2023-2028/
Cosmetic Packaging Market: https://techblogtrend.com/en/global-cosmetic-packaging-market-size-share-price-trends-growth-analysis-key-players-outlook-report-forecast-2023-2028/
Bioplastics Market: http://msnho.com/blog/global-bioplastics-market-size-share-price-trends-growth-analysis-key-players-outlook-report
Helium Market: https://easybusinesstricks.com/global-helium-market-share-price-trends-growth-analysis-key-players-outlook-report-forecast-2023-2028/
Hand Sanitizer Market: https://www.scholarsglobe.com/2023/03/global-hand-sanitiser-market-size-share-price-trends-growth-analysis-key-players-outlook-report-forecast-2023-2028.html
Cloud Gaming Market: https://snapyourdreams.com/global-cloud-gaming-market-size-share-price-trends-growth-analysis-key-players-outlook-report-forecast-2023-2028/
Menstrual Cup Market: https://siit.co/guestposts/global-menstrual-cup-market-growth-analysis-key-players-outlook-report-forecast-2023-2028/
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Sophia Grace
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other