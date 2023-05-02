Food Robotics Market Size Worth US$ 4.3 Billion By 2028 | Industry Growth Rate of 11.8%

Food Robotics Market

Food robotics involve various complex manufacturing processes such as feed placement, dispensing, packaging and casing, cutting and slicing, picking.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Food Robotics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on food robotics industry size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global food robotics market size reached US$ 2.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during 2023-2028.

Food robotics represents technologically advanced equipment utilized in the food manufacturing units to carry out complex processes, which include dispensing, feed placement, palletizing, sorting raw materials, packaging and casing, pick-and-placing products into containers, and labeling packages. They are of several types, such as articulated, parallel cylindrical, etc. Food robotics systems help to perform repetitive and tedious production tasks in an efficient manner and at an improved speed in extreme conditions. They even assist in saving space and time, lowering production costs, and enhancing the cleanliness, safety, and efficiency of manufacturing processes. Consequently, food robotics solutions find widespread applications in the food and beverage (F&B) sector across the globe.

Market Trends:

The emerging trend of automating the food production process for high precision and yields, owing to the lack of skilled and low-cost labor, is primarily driving the food robotics market. Additionally, the increasing integration of big data and artificial intelligence (AI) in robotic technologies that facilitate quick and gentle handling of sensitive food products, including biscuits, frozen pizzas, fruits, vegetables, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the escalating usage of the product in the bakery segment to create custom designs and intricate patterns on cakes is also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the shifting preferences toward integrating the technology in high-end restaurants and luxury hotels for efficient order picking and packaging, detecting the location of the specific product, and providing customers with real-time information about delivery status are further stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the development of intelligent vision systems by leading market players that can sort products based on color, size, and shape on a conveyor belt with accuracy is expected to propel the food robotics market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• ABB Ltd

• Bastian Solutions LLC

• Denso Corporation

• Fanuc Corporation

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Kuka AG

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Rockwell Automation Inc.

• Seiko Epson Corporation

• Stäubli International AG

• Universal Robots A/S

• Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Food Robotics Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, payload and application.

Breakup by Type:

• SCARA

• Articulated

• Parallel

• Cylindrical

• Others

Breakup by Payload:

• Low

• Medium

• Heavy

Breakup by Application:

• Packaging

• Repackaging

• Palletizing

• Picking

• Processing

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

