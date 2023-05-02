Moldova starts its path towards joining EU Civil Protection Mechanism

During his visit to Chișinău on 28 April, Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, presented Moldova with a pathway document for joining the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, a European solidarity initiative designed to support countries in times of crisis and disaster. This document will further strengthen the partnership between Moldova and the EU in the area of disaster prevention, preparedness, and response.

During his visit, the Commissioner held official meetings with President Maia Sandu and Minister of Internal Affairs Ana Revenco.

Moldova has benefitted from the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to cope with the large-scale displacement triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Once Moldova has officially joined the Mechanism, it will also be able to offer solidarity and assistance to other countries in need.

“Due to the interdependence of electricity systems in Moldova and Ukraine, Russia’s heavy shelling of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has caused occasional country-wide blackouts in Moldova and left its energy system partially exposed to further interruptions,” said a press release from the European Commission. The EU is ready to send 36 power generators to Moldova that will be distributed between 30 hospitals across the country.

The EU is also allocating over €10 million in humanitarian funding to support Ukrainian refugees and their host families in Moldova. Additionally, EU-funded humanitarian partners are providing emergency services to vulnerable Ukrainian refugees on the move, including medical care, psychosocial support, hygiene material, and protection services. This contribution brings the total EU humanitarian response in Moldova to more than €48 million since the beginning of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

