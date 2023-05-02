Retiring Investors Creating Space for New Generation of UK Expat and Foreign National Investors

With older buy-to-let investors retiring, it's a perfect time for a new generation of UK expat and foreign national investors to pick up the shortfall in UK rental properties.

140,000 landlords retired in 2022 and these sales accounted for 73% of total landlord sales. With 96,000 landlords turning 65 each year across the UK, the numbers of landlords retiring is likely to continue growing, especially with 924,000 UK landlords already over 65.

UK expat and foreign national buy-to-let mortgage deals offer favourable rates to would-be UK expat and foreign national investors and can be facilitated by the use of an expert UK expat or foreign national mortgage broker.