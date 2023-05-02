RNA-Based Therapeutic Market: Revolutionary Treatment Approach for Chronic Diseases

RNA Based Therapeutic Market 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global RNA based therapeutics industry was estimated at $4.93 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $25.12 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.6% from 2021 to 2030.

RNA-based therapeutics is a type of medical treatment that uses RNA molecules to target specific genes and proteins that are associated with diseases. RNA is a molecule that plays a crucial role in the genetic information transfer process from DNA to proteins in our bodies.

RNA-based therapies can be used to treat a wide range of diseases, including cancer, genetic disorders, and viral infections. These therapies work by introducing RNA molecules into the body, which then bind to specific target genes or proteins to either activate or suppress their function.

There are currently several RNA-based therapies that have been approved for use by regulatory agencies, such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The market for RNA-based therapeutics is expected to continue to grow in the coming years as more research is conducted and new therapies are developed.

Impact of COVID-19 on RNA Based Therapeutics Market-

There was a steep decline in the number of patients visiting clinics and hospitals for RNA based therapies, which, in turn, decreased the demand for RNA based therapeutic products, especially during the initial phase of the pandemic. This impacted the global RNA based therapeutic market negatively.

Also, mRNA vaccines could potentially offer long-term solutions all over the world for diseases ranging from influenza to AIDS, but owing to lockdown measures and temporary closure of research institutes and academic research, the demand for RNA based therapeutic solutions decreased significantly.

This trend is quite likely to continue till the pandemic is completely over.

The RNA based therapeutics has been explored as a promising treatment option for the diseases which are difficult to treat. Development of this therapeutics is based on promising technologies such as RNA interference technology (RNAi), antisense technology. Moreover, Cancer diagnosis and treatment is currently undergoing a shift with the incorporation of RNAi techniques in personalized medicine and molecular diagnostics, also for the diagnostic purposes, small interfering RNAs (siRNA) or microRNAs (miRNA) can be utilized.

There are several factors that impact the RNA-based therapeutic market, but some of the top factors include:

Advancements in RNA-based technologies: The development of new RNA-based technologies, such as CRISPR/Cas9 and RNA interference (RNAi), have opened up new opportunities for the development of RNA-based therapeutics. These technologies have enabled researchers to target specific genes and proteins with greater precision, increasing the effectiveness and safety of RNA-based therapies.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases: The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, has created a large market for RNA-based therapeutics. RNA-based therapies have the potential to offer more targeted and effective treatments for these diseases.

Government support and funding: Government support and funding for research into RNA-based therapies have helped to accelerate the development and commercialization of these therapies. This support has also helped to increase awareness of the potential of RNA-based therapies, leading to increased investment from the private sector.

Regulatory approvals: The approval of RNA-based therapies by regulatory agencies, such as the FDA, has helped to build confidence in the safety and efficacy of these therapies. This has led to increased investment in the development of RNA-based therapies by pharmaceutical companies and biotech startups.

Competition from other therapies: RNA-based therapies face competition from other types of therapies, such as small molecule drugs and biologics. The effectiveness and safety of RNA-based therapies compared to these other therapies will determine their success in the market.

Here are ten key players in the RNA-based therapeutic market:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Moderna Therapeutics

BioNTech SE

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Translate Bio

CureVac

Regulus Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics

