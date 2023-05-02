Rising Demand for Medical Implants Propels Steady CAGR Growth in the Global Market | CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.

medical implant market 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The medical implant market refers to the production, sale, and use of devices that are surgically implanted into the body to replace, support, or enhance a body part's function. These devices can be made from a variety of materials such as metal, plastic, or ceramic, and are designed to remain in the body for an extended period.

Examples of medical implants include joint replacements, pacemakers, artificial heart valves, dental implants, and breast implants. These devices can significantly improve patients' quality of life and even save lives.

The market for medical implants is driven by factors such as an aging population, increased prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements that have made these devices more effective and safer to use. The market is highly regulated to ensure the safety and effectiveness of these devices, and manufacturers must undergo rigorous testing and approval processes before their products can be sold to the public.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the medical implant industry estimated $85.38 billion in 2019, and is estimated to generate $147.46 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The growth of the global medical implants market is attributed to increase in geriatric population, surge in awareness about therapeutic applications of medical implants, and alarming increase in prevalence of chronic diseases. Furthermore, innovation and technological advancements in medical implants notably contribute toward the growth of the global medical implant market.

Covid-19 Scenario

The covid-19 outbreak impacted the medical implant market negatively. The American College of Surgeons (ACS) has recently issued guidelines for triage of vascular surgery patients, suggesting to postpone non-emergency vascular procedures.

According to new government directives and hospital guidelines, vascular procedures have been restricted for life or limb salvaging cases only. The staff have been reallocated to Covid wards.

The medical implant market can be segmented in different ways depending on the criteria used. Some common segments in the medical implant market include:

Product Type: This segment refers to the type of medical implant, such as orthopedic implants, cardiovascular implants, dental implants, breast implants, and others.

Material Type: This segment refers to the materials used to manufacture the implants, such as metals, ceramics, polymers, and biological materials.

End-User: This segment refers to the type of healthcare provider or facility that uses the implants, such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and dental clinics.

Geography: This segment refers to the geographical regions where the implants are sold and used, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Application: This segment refers to the specific medical condition or purpose for which the implant is used, such as joint replacement, cardiac rhythm management, dental restoration, and others.

Some of the top companies in the medical implant market include:

Johnson & Johnson: This multinational healthcare company has a significant presence in the medical implant market, with products in areas such as orthopedics, cardiovascular, and surgical specialties.

Medtronic: This global medical device company offers a broad range of medical implants, including devices for cardiac rhythm management, spinal and neurosurgery, and diabetes management.

Zimmer Biomet: This company specializes in orthopedic implants, such as joint replacements, spinal implants, and trauma products.

Stryker: This medical technology company offers a wide range of products in orthopedics, neurotechnology, and spine.

Abbott Laboratories: This global healthcare company produces a variety of medical implants, including devices for cardiovascular, neuromodulation, and diabetes care.

Boston Scientific: This medical device company produces implants for cardiovascular, endoscopy, and neuromodulation applications.

Straumann: This Swiss-based company is a leader in dental implants and oral tissue regeneration.

Dentsply Sirona: This company offers a range of dental implants, including implant systems, abutments, and prosthetic components.

Leading market players in the global medical implant market include NuVasive, Inc., Integra LifeSciences, Holding Corporation, Institut Straumann AG, Conmed Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Johnson and Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik , Globus Medical, Inc., and LivaNova PLC .

