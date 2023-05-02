Global Orthopedic Software Market to Reach USD 776.87 Million by 2032 with a 7.5% CAGR During Forecast Period

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Orthopedic Software Market size was USD 405.20 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 776.87 million in 2032, with a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The orthopedic software market is expanding rapidly as it is being used in planning, performing, and managing orthopedic surgeries. The software is designed to aid in diagnosis, planning, execution of orthopedic procedures, and management of patient care. The market growth is attributed to the increasing demand for orthopedic surgeries and the rise in the geriatric population.

The prevalence of orthopedic disorders such as osteoporosis, arthritis, and bone fractures is a significant factor driving the revenue growth of the orthopedic software market. The growing geriatric population is also increasing the demand for orthopedic surgeries. Technological advancements in orthopedic software and the rising adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures are also contributing to the market's revenue growth.

However, the high cost of orthopedic software and a shortage of skilled professionals to operate the software are major obstacles in the growth of the market. Additionally, a lack of awareness about the benefits of orthopedic software among healthcare professionals and patients is expected to limit market revenue growth.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The orthopedic software market can be segmented by product type and end-use outlook.

In terms of product type, the market includes digital templating/pre-operative planning software, orthopedic electronic health record (EHR), and orthopedic practice management software. Digital templating/pre-operative planning software aids in surgical planning by providing a 3D view of the patient's anatomy. Orthopedic EHR software enables healthcare professionals to record, store, and manage patient information electronically. Orthopedic practice management software is designed to streamline clinical and administrative workflows.

When segmented by end-use outlook, the market includes hospitals, orthopedic clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. Hospitals are expected to be the largest end-users of orthopedic software due to the availability of advanced medical equipment and the presence of skilled professionals. Orthopedic clinics are anticipated to grow at a significant rate due to the rising demand for outpatient orthopedic services. Ambulatory surgical centers are also projected to grow at a substantial rate due to the increasing number of surgical procedures being performed in these centers.

Strategic development:

Canary Medical and Zimmer Biomet entered a partnership in 2021 to develop smart orthopedic implants capable of monitoring patients' recovery and predicting complications. This collaboration seeks to improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs by harnessing the power of data and predictive analytics.

Brainlab AG released the latest version of Curve Image Guided Surgery (IGS) navigation software in 2020. The software incorporates advanced imaging capabilities, real-time navigation, and data management to enhance the precision and safety of orthopedic procedures.

Stryker Corporation acquired OrthoSpace Ltd., a medical device company that focuses on shoulder implant technology, in 2020. This acquisition is expected to strengthen Stryker's position in the global shoulder arthroplasty market and expand its product offerings in the orthopedic software market.

In 2019, Siemens Healthineers acquired Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc., a company that develops robotic-assisted systems for minimally invasive procedures, including orthopedic procedures. The acquisition aims to expand Siemens Healthineers' offerings in the minimally invasive surgery market.

Philips Healthcare launched the latest version of its orthopedic surgical navigation system, Azurion with FlexArm, in 2019. The system offers 3D visualization, real-time imaging, and navigation capabilities, enabling surgeons to perform complex procedures with greater accuracy and efficiency.

Scopis introduced a new Augmented Reality (AR) platform for spine and orthopedic surgery in 2021. The platform allows surgeons to see virtual 3D models of a patient's anatomy overlaid onto the surgical site in real time, aiming to improve surgical precision and reduce complications.

CureMD Healthcare launched a new version of its Electronic Health Record (EHR) software for orthopedics in 2021, which includes features such as templated notes, customizable workflows, and integrated imaging. The software aims to streamline the clinical workflow and enhance patient outcomes.

OrthoGrid Systems, Inc. launched a new version of its hip replacement planning software in 2020, incorporating advanced measurement and alignment capabilities to improve the accuracy and precision of hip replacement surgery.

In 2020, Planmeca Oy released a new version of its dental imaging software, featuring real-time image manipulation, customizable imaging protocols, and automated analysis. The software aims to improve the diagnostic accuracy and efficiency of orthopedic and dental procedures.

Competitive Landscape:

The global orthopedic software market is a highly competitive and fragmented industry with numerous players operating in the market. Major companies such as Brainlab AG, Scopis GmbH, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, CureMD Healthcare, OrthoGrid Systems, Inc., and Planmeca Oy are continuously developing new and innovative products to maintain a competitive edge in the market.

The increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders and the growing geriatric population are the key drivers of the market growth. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for orthopedic surgeries, rising adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, and technological advancements in orthopedic software. However, the high cost of orthopedic software and the lack of skilled professionals to operate the software are expected to restrain market growth.

The major companies are focusing on strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and product launches to expand their market share. For instance, Zimmer Biomet entered into a strategic partnership with Canary Medical to develop smart orthopedic implants, while Brainlab AG launched the latest version of its navigation software, Curve Image Guided Surgery (IGS). Additionally, in 2020, Stryker Corporation acquired OrthoSpace Ltd., a medical device company that develops shoulder implant technology, to expand its product offerings in the orthopedic software market.

Overall, the orthopedic software market is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for advanced orthopedic services and the adoption of new technologies in the healthcare industry.

