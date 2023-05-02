Exploring the Growing Erythropoietin Drugs Market: Trends, Applications, and Key Players Till 2028

Erythropoietin Drugs Market 2028

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The erythropoietin drugs market refers to the pharmaceutical industry that produces medications containing erythropoietin, a hormone that stimulates the production of red blood cells in the body. These drugs are used to treat anemia, which is a condition characterized by low levels of red blood cells, and can be caused by various factors such as kidney disease, chemotherapy, or HIV/AIDS.

Erythropoietin drugs are often used in conjunction with other therapies to help manage anemia and improve overall quality of life. This market includes both brand-name and generic drugs, and is expected to continue growing as the population ages and the prevalence of anemia increases.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Erythropoietin Drugs Market was pegged at $9.24 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $14.41 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Covid-19 scenario:

The outbreak of Covid-19 disrupted the workflow in the healthcare sector as the rapid spread of coronavirus forced several industries to shutdown temporarily.

However, the pandemic had a positive effect on the demand for medical services including erythropoietin.

As erythropoietin is used to treat anemia and can be effective against Covid-19, which boosted its demand. Moreover, it has anti-ischemic, anti-apoptotic, and regenerative effects in several tissues such as kidney, lungs, nervous system, retina, and pancreas. Thus, it can be used to treat critically ill patients.

Erythropoietin/hematopoietin is a glycoprotein hormone that triggers production of red blood cells in the bone marrow through erythropoiesis. Erythropoietin drug was developed with the objective to treat anemic conditions caused from ESRD treatments and dialysis procedures. EPO drugs have gained approvals for chemotherapy-induced anemia. Advanced application of recombinant DNA technology enables production of erythropoietin for in-vitro conditions/synthetic variants, which are referred to as recombinant human erythropoietin (rHuEPO). Currently, EPO’s, are largely used in anemic conditions induced from end stage renal disease treatment, chemotherapy, and antiretroviral treatment (ART).

The erythropoietin drugs market can be segmented based on various factors, including:

Drug Type: This segment includes different types of erythropoietin drugs, such as epoetin alfa, darbepoetin alfa, and biosimilars.

Application: This segment includes the various medical conditions for which erythropoietin drugs are used, such as anemia caused by chronic kidney disease, cancer, HIV/AIDS, and other conditions.

Distribution Channel: This segment includes the various channels through which erythropoietin drugs are distributed, such as hospitals, clinics, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Geography: This segment includes the different regions in which the erythropoietin drugs market operates, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Each of these segments can be further analyzed to understand the market dynamics, growth trends, and competitive landscape of the erythropoietin drugs market.

Here are the top 10 key players in the Erythropoietin Drugs Market, based on their market share and revenue:

Amgen Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer Inc.

Roche Holding AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Biocon Ltd.

LG Life Sciences Ltd.

Hospira, Inc. (A Pfizer Company)

3SBio Inc.

These companies are major players in the production, distribution, and marketing of erythropoietin drugs globally. They are involved in strategic collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development activities to strengthen their market position and develop new products.

