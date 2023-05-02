Global Marine Scrubber Market : Trends, Analysis, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Marine Scrubber

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Marine Scrubber Market," The marine scrubber market was valued at $4.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $20.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Asia-Pacific dominates the marine scrubber market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. In addition, North America is expected to grow at a highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to the rising sea trade activities.

Ships are an essential mode of transportation, moving goods across the world’s seas and oceans. The ship's engine is a critical component of a vessel, and it generates significant amounts of exhaust gases that are released into the atmosphere. However, marine scrubbers are used to reduce the emissions of harmful pollutants from ships. The marine scrubber market refers to the global industry involved in the manufacturing, installation, and maintenance of exhaust gas cleaning systems or marine scrubbers for ships.

The environmental protection mandates and laws are getting more valued across the world to reduce the impact of marine emissions. These standards emphasize on supporting the use of non-toxic materials, implementing conservation techniques, and changing production processes. This supports the recycling or reuse of materials more accurately than driving them into the waste stream, which helps to eradicate pollution. Europe and North America are a few early law adopters of environmental protection across the globe.

The EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) controls pollution management regulations in the U.S. A few of the significant laws and regulations in the country include the clean air act, pollution prevention act, national environmental policy act, and clean water act. The clean air act concentrates on setting air emissions from mobile and stationary sources to protect public health and control the emissions of hazardous air pollutants.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed down Exhaust Gas Cleaning System (EGCS) installation progress, which raised questions about short-term market projections. According to a report by the federal maritime and hydrographic agency, by 2050, heavy fuel oil combined with EGCS is expected to have a 10% market share for fuel, according to a long-term forecast.

The development of new technologies and energy sources may have an impact on EGCS and other regulatory-compliant solutions. However, the fluctuation of fuel prices and unpredictability demand and supply of fuel, and changes in the legal system (including rules for other emissions besides sulfur oxide emissions) had also hampered the sales. According to ICCT (International Council on Clean Transportation), 4,047 ships were equipped with marine scrubber till 2020. Owing to COVID-19, the work in the shipyards, where the majority of the installation work is done, was halted due to the virus outbreak in Asia-Pacific region. Second, the maritime sector has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic's economic effects. The shipping corporations have responded by taking a number of actions, including delaying, or cancelling EGCS installations.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

By technology, the dry technology segment is projected to dominate the global marine scrubber market in terms of growth rate.

By application, the cruises segment is projected to dominate the global marine scrubber market, in terms of growth rate.

By installation, the new build segment is projected to dominate the global marine scrubber market in terms of growth rate.

The key players operating in the Marine scrubber market are 𝐀𝐥𝐟𝐚 𝐋𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐁, 𝐀𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐳 𝐀𝐆, 𝐅𝐮𝐣𝐢 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐆𝐄𝐀 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐀𝐆, 𝐊𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐌𝐢𝐭𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐦𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐲𝐣, 𝐖ä𝐫𝐭𝐬𝐢𝐥ä 𝐎𝐲𝐣 𝐀𝐛𝐩, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐘𝐚𝐫𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐒𝐀.