Global Neonatal Critical Care Equipment Market to Reach USD 4.33 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 8.5%

The global neonatal critical care equipment market size was USD 2.08 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4.33 billion in 2032, with a CAGR of 8.5%.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Neonatal Critical Care Equipment Market size worldwide was USD 2.08 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to achieve USD 4.33 billion by 2032, with an 8.5% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. The market revenue growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of preterm births and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) admissions.

Preterm birth complications were the primary reason for death among children under five years of age in 2018, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), resulting in a surge in demand for neonatal critical care equipment like incubators, ventilators, and phototherapy units. Moreover, technological advancements such as transport incubators, hybrid ventilators, and non-invasive respiratory support devices are boosting the market revenue growth.

The adoption of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring systems in neonatal critical care is also expected to boost market revenue growth. Telemedicine allows healthcare professionals to monitor neonates in real-time and make informed decisions, reducing the need for physical visits and enhancing patient outcomes.

Furthermore, increasing investments in neonatal care facilities by governments and private organizations are propelling market revenue growth. Nonetheless, the high cost of neonatal critical care equipment and a scarcity of trained healthcare professionals to operate these devices are expected to impede market revenue growth. Additionally, a lack of adequate healthcare infrastructure in developing countries is projected to limit market revenue growth.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The neonatal critical care equipment market can be segmented by product type and end-use outlook.

By product type, the market includes infant warmers & incubators, neonatal monitoring devices, phototherapy equipment, respiratory assistance & monitoring devices, and others. Infant warmers & incubators are designed to maintain a warm environment for newborns and help prevent hypothermia. Neonatal monitoring devices are used to continuously monitor vital signs and provide early detection of any health issues. Phototherapy equipment uses light to treat jaundice in newborns. Respiratory assistance & monitoring devices are used to support the breathing of premature or critically ill newborns. Other types of equipment in this market segment include infusion pumps, feeding pumps, and pulse oximeters.

By end-use outlook, the neonatal critical care equipment market is segmented into hospitals, neonatal care centers, and others. Hospitals are the primary end-users of neonatal critical care equipment, as they have dedicated neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) to care for critically ill newborns. Neonatal care centers are specialized facilities that provide care for premature or critically ill newborns, and they also require a range of neonatal critical care equipment to support patient care. Other end-users of neonatal critical care equipment include clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and home care settings.

In conclusion, the neonatal critical care equipment market is segmented by product type and end-use outlook. Infant warmers & incubators, neonatal monitoring devices, phototherapy equipment, respiratory assistance & monitoring devices, and others are some of the key products in this market. Hospitals, neonatal care centers, and other healthcare facilities are the primary end-users of neonatal critical care equipment. The growing prevalence of preterm births and NICU admissions, technological advancements in neonatal care equipment, and increasing investments in neonatal care facilities by governments and private organizations are some of the factors driving market revenue growth. Nonetheless, the high cost of neonatal critical care equipment and a scarcity of trained healthcare professionals to operate these devices are expected to impede market revenue growth.

Strategic development:

Several healthcare companies have launched new products and technologies for neonatal critical care in recent years. In 2020, Philips Healthcare released the Respironics E30 ventilator, a portable device designed for emergency and critical care settings. The ventilator offers real-time patient monitoring, advanced alarm management, and high-performance ventilation, making it easier for clinicians to deliver optimal care to neonates.

In the same year, General Electric Company announced a partnership with Roche to develop and launch a digital platform for critical care management. The platform integrates data from various sources, including GE's patient monitoring devices, to provide clinicians with real-time insights into patient health and treatment outcomes.

Medtronic also made an acquisition in 2021, purchasing Avenu Medical, Inc., a company specializing in minimally-invasive therapies for treating neonatal and pediatric patients. The acquisition aimed to expand Medtronic's portfolio of neonatal critical care products and technologies.

Draegerwerk AG launched the Babyleo TN500 in 2021, an advanced incubator system designed for neonatal critical care. The system features a range of innovative technologies, including a microprocessor-controlled airflow system, automated humidity and temperature control, and a built-in neonatal patient monitoring system.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare launched the Evaqua 2 circuit in 2020, a breathing circuit designed for use with neonatal and pediatric patients. The circuit features a unique spiral-wire design that improves the delivery of oxygen and reduces the risk of injury to delicate lung tissue.

In addition, Philips Healthcare launched the IntelliVue X3 transport monitor in 2021, a portable device designed for use in neonatal critical care. The monitor provides advanced patient monitoring capabilities, including real-time monitoring of vital signs, ventilator parameters, and other key clinical data.

General Electric Company also launched the CARESCAPE One monitor in 2020, a compact and easy-to-use device designed for neonatal and pediatric patients. The monitor provides advanced patient monitoring capabilities, including multi-parameter monitoring, real-time trending, and wireless connectivity.

Medtronic released the Enlite Sensor in 2020, a glucose sensor designed for use with neonatal and pediatric patients. The sensor provides accurate and continuous glucose monitoring, helping clinicians to manage neonatal critical care patients more effectively.

Finally, Draegerwerk AG launched the Babyleo TN800 in 2021, an advanced incubator system designed for neonatal and pediatric patients. The system features a range of innovative technologies, including advanced microprocessor-controlled airflow, automatic humidity and temperature control, and a built-in neonatal patient monitoring system.

Competitive Landscape:

The global neonatal critical care equipment market is highly competitive, with major players constantly striving to gain a larger market share. These companies have been implementing various strategies such as product launches, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their market presence. Philips Healthcare, one of the leading companies in the market, introduced the Respironics E30 ventilator in 2020, a portable and easy-to-use device designed for emergency and critical care settings. General Electric Company announced a strategic partnership with Roche to develop a digital platform for critical care management that will integrate data from various sources, including GE's patient monitoring devices. In 2021, Medtronic acquired Avenu Medical to expand its portfolio of neonatal critical care products and technologies.

Draegerwerk AG announced the launch of the Babyleo TN500 and TN800 in 2021, advanced incubator systems designed for neonatal critical care that feature innovative technologies such as microprocessor-controlled airflow, automated humidity and temperature control, and built-in neonatal patient monitoring systems. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare launched the Evaqua 2 circuit, a breathing circuit designed for neonatal and pediatric patients, with a unique spiral-wire design that improves the delivery of oxygen and reduces the risk of injury to delicate lung tissue.

Other major companies in the market include Natus Medical Incorporated, Getinge AB, Cardinal Health, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Siemens Healthineers AG, and Stryker Corporation. With the increasing prevalence of preterm births and NICU admissions, the market is expected to grow, and these key players will continue to innovate and introduce new products to meet the rising demand for neonatal critical care equipment.

In conclusion, the global neonatal critical care equipment market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032, driven by the increasing prevalence of preterm births and NICU admissions.

