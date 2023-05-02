Global Medical Device Cuffs Market to Reach USD 1196.14 Million by 2032, Driven by Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Medical Devices Cuffs Market size was USD 690.21 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 1196.14 million by 2032, with a projected revenue CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The market revenue growth is driven by the increasing incidence of chronic illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases. According to the World Health Organization, over 1.13 billion people worldwide suffer from hypertension, which is a significant risk factor for cardiovascular disease. The demand for medical device cuffs is also rising due to the growing geriatric population, as older individuals are more prone to chronic illnesses and require regular monitoring of their blood pressure and other vital signs.

Advancements in medical device cuff technology are also propelling the market revenue growth. Automated blood pressure monitoring systems are gaining popularity among patients and healthcare professionals, allowing patients to check their blood pressure at home. These devices are especially useful for elderly patients and those with limited mobility, as they are more user-friendly and accurate than conventional manual cuffs. The use of cuffs in non-invasive procedures such as pulse oximetry, capnography, and sleep apnea monitoring is another factor driving the revenue growth of the medical devices cuffs market. Cuffs are used during these procedures to measure vital signs such as blood pressure, end-tidal carbon dioxide, and oxygen saturation, which are crucial for the diagnosis and treatment of several medical conditions.

However, several barriers are expected to hinder market revenue growth. The high cost of medical device cuffs is a significant obstacle for many healthcare professionals, particularly in underdeveloped countries. This limits the use of medical device cuffs and reduces the pool of potential customers. Additionally, the shortage of qualified healthcare workers who can interpret and use medical device cuff results is another hindrance that limits the use of medical device cuffs and restrains the market revenue growth. Furthermore, manufacturers using different calibration processes and not standardizing cuff sizes can impact the reliability of medical device cuffs, resulting in inaccurate readings.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The medical device cuffs market can be segmented based on product type and application outlook.

In terms of product type, the market includes blood pressure cuffs, tracheostomy tube holders, tourniquet cuffs, and others. Blood pressure cuffs hold a significant share in the market due to the rising prevalence of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases. Tracheostomy tube holders are also gaining popularity as they secure tracheostomy tubes in place and prevent accidental dislodgment.

Based on application outlook, the market includes hospitals, clinics, homecare settings, and others. Hospitals hold the largest share of the market, owing to the high demand for medical device cuffs in emergency departments and critical care units. Clinics and homecare settings are also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, driven by the rising adoption of automated blood pressure monitoring systems and the growing geriatric population.

Strategic development:

In recent years, several companies have launched new products in the medical device cuffs market. For instance, Omron Healthcare introduced a new range of blood pressure monitors equipped with Advanced Accuracy technology in 2021. This technology helps in providing accurate readings, even in case of irregular heartbeats or other heart conditions. The new range also includes wireless connectivity, which enables users to sync their data with the Omron Connect app for tracking their readings over time.

Similarly, Philips Healthcare launched a new line of wearable biosensors in 2020, including a wireless blood pressure monitor that uses advanced algorithms for continuous monitoring of vital signs, such as blood pressure, heart rate, and respiration rate. The wireless blood pressure monitor can be used at home or in clinical settings, enabling healthcare providers to monitor patients remotely.

In 2019, Welch Allyn introduced a new range of blood pressure cuffs that are designed to be comfortable and easy to use for patients. The cuffs feature a soft and flexible material that conforms to the patient's arm shape, reducing discomfort and improving accuracy. Additionally, the cuffs have an antimicrobial coating that prevents the growth of harmful microorganisms.

GE Healthcare launched a new range of blood pressure cuffs in 2021, specially designed for neonatal intensive care units (NICUs). These cuffs are made from soft and flexible materials, with a unique design that allows for precise placement on the baby's arm, providing accurate readings for premature infants who require delicate handling.

A&D Medical also introduced a new range of wireless blood pressure monitors in 2020 with Bluetooth connectivity, enabling users to sync their readings with smartphones or tablets. The advanced algorithms in these monitors can detect irregular heartbeats and provide accurate readings even in case of heart conditions.

In 2019, Nihon Kohden Corporation introduced a new line of blood pressure cuffs designed for use with its patient monitoring systems. These cuffs feature a unique design that allows for easy placement and removal, reducing the risk of discomfort or injury to the patient. Additionally, the cuffs are made from durable materials that can withstand repeated use and frequent cleaning.

Competitive Landscape:

The market is being driven by an increase in chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular conditions. The rise in the geriatric population, who require regular monitoring of their blood pressure and other vital signs, is also driving demand for medical device cuffs.

Moreover, the development of advanced technologies, such as automated blood pressure monitoring systems and wearable biosensors, is driving the market revenue growth. However, the high cost of medical device cuffs and a lack of qualified healthcare workers are expected to restrain the market growth.

Some major players in the global medical device cuffs market include Omron Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Welch Allyn, Inc. (a subsidiary of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.), GE Healthcare, A&D Medical, Nihon Kohden Corporation, SunTech Medical, American Diagnostic Corporation, Rudolf Riester GmbH, and Spacelabs Healthcare. These companies are focusing on the development of innovative products, such as wireless blood pressure monitors, soft and flexible blood pressure cuffs, and neonatal blood pressure cuffs, to cater to the specific needs of healthcare providers and patients.

In conclusion, the global medical device cuffs market is expanding steadily, driven by factors such as the rising incidence of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, and technological advancements in medical devices. However, the high cost of medical device cuffs and a shortage of qualified healthcare workers who can use and interpret the results may pose challenges to market growth.

