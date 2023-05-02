Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Probe Market to Reach USD 1225.76 Million by 2032, with a Growing CAGR of 4%

Reports And Data

The global Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization (FISH) probe market size was USD 861.2 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 4.0%

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Probe Market size on a global scale was valued at USD 861.2 million in 2022. It is expected to exhibit a rapid revenue CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. The main drivers behind the market's growth are the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the need for personalized medication, and the rising use of FISH probes in cancer detection and research.

FISH probes are a type of molecular probe used to identify and visualize specific DNA and RNA sequences in cells and tissues. They are extensively used in biological and medical research, as well as in the development of new drugs. The use of FISH probes is increasing, which is leading to a demand for personalized and targeted medicines. FISH probes are crucial instruments for detecting genetic abnormalities and mutations that can help guide treatment decisions.

The demand for FISH probes in diagnostic and prognostic applications is also increasing due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer and genetic disorders. FISH probes can detect certain chromosomal abnormalities and genetic mutations that can reveal the type, stage, and prognosis of cancer, as well as genetic abnormalities and mutations that may result in hereditary diseases and disorders.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/6290

FISH probes are also increasingly being used in microbiology, plant genetics, and neurology. In neurology, researchers use FISH probes to visualize how certain genes and proteins are distributed throughout the brain and how they are activated. In microbiology, FISH probes are used to detect and categorize bacteria based on their genetic makeup. In plant genetics, FISH probes are used to examine plant chromosomes and gene expression patterns.

The implementation of automation and digitalization in FISH probe testing is another factor driving market growth. Automated FISH probe testing technologies allow for faster, more accurate, and more reliable identification and analysis of genetic abnormalities. Digital software for FISH probe imaging and analysis simplifies the interpretation of FISH probe results, making it easier for researchers and doctors to understand and share data.

However, factors that could impede market growth include the high cost of FISH probe testing, the lack of uniformity in FISH probe methods and interpretation, and the shortage of qualified staff for FISH probe testing and analysis.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The global Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization (FISH) probe market can be segmented based on product type, application, and end-use outlook.

In terms of product type, the market can be divided into DNA probes, RNA probes, chimeric probes, and others. DNA probes and RNA probes are extensively used in molecular biology research, while chimeric probes combine the best features of DNA and RNA probes. The others category includes newly developed types of FISH probes.

Based on the application outlook, the FISH probe market can be segmented into cancer diagnosis, genetic analysis, microbial detection, neuroscience, and others. FISH probes are widely used in cancer diagnosis, as they can detect specific genetic mutations and chromosomal abnormalities that are associated with various types of cancer. Genetic analysis involves using FISH probes to identify and analyze specific genetic sequences, including those associated with inherited diseases. In microbial detection, FISH probes are used to detect and classify bacteria based on their genetic makeup. In neuroscience, FISH probes are used to visualize specific genes and proteins in the brain and to study their functions.

Based on the end-use outlook, the market can be divided into hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, research institutes and academic centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others. Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories are the largest end-users of FISH probes, as they are extensively used in cancer diagnosis and genetic analysis. Research institutes and academic centers are also significant end-users, as they use FISH probes in various fields of research, including neuroscience and microbiology. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies use FISH probes in drug discovery and development processes.

In summary, the FISH probe market is segmented based on product type, application, and end-use outlook. The market offers various types of FISH probes such as DNA probes, RNA probes, chimeric probes, and others. FISH probes are used in various applications such as cancer diagnosis, genetic analysis, microbial detection, neuroscience, and others. The end-users of FISH probes include hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, research institutes and academic centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Contents @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/fluorescent-in-situ-hybridization-probe-market

Strategic development:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, a leading supplier of scientific equipment, acquired Mesa Biotech, Inc., which specializes in point-of-care molecular diagnostic tests, for USD550 Million on 27 January 2021. The acquisition aimed to bolster Thermo Fisher's capabilities in the infectious disease diagnostics market.

Merck KGaA acquired AmpTec GmbH, a manufacturer of RNA synthesis reagents, for an undisclosed amount on 22 December 2020. The acquisition was made with the aim of expanding Merck's product offerings in the RNA research market.

Agilent Technologies, a global leader in life science instrumentation, acquired BioTek Instruments, Inc. on 27 August 2019, for USD1.2 billion. BioTek Instruments, Inc. develops and manufactures life science instrumentation, and the acquisition aimed to enhance Agilent's product offerings in the life sciences market.

Abbott Laboratories, a global healthcare leader, acquired Cephea Valve Technologies, Inc., which specializes in minimally invasive heart valve replacement technology, for an undisclosed amount on 16 January 2019. The acquisition aimed to improve Abbott's product offerings in the cardiovascular market.

PerkinElmer Inc., a global leader in diagnostics and analytical instruments, acquired Tulip Diagnostics Private Limited, a manufacturer of in vitro diagnostic reagents and kits, for an undisclosed amount on 9 January 2019. The acquisition aimed to enhance PerkinElmer's product offerings in the clinical diagnostics market.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market for FISH probes is highly competitive, with a few large and medium-sized players dominating the market. These major players are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements, and developing more effective products. Agilent Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Abbott Laboratories, and PerkinElmer Inc. are some of the major companies operating in the global FISH probe market.

Agilent Technologies Inc. is focused on developing innovative products for life sciences and diagnostics markets, while Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is aiming to strengthen its position in the infectious disease diagnostics market by acquiring Mesa Biotech, Inc. Merck KGaA is expanding its product offerings in the RNA research market through the acquisition of AmpTec GmbH. Abbott Laboratories is enhancing its product offerings in the cardiovascular market by acquiring Cephea Valve Technologies, Inc., and PerkinElmer Inc. is boosting its product offerings in the clinical diagnostics market by acquiring Tulip Diagnostics Private Limited.

Other players in the global FISH probe market include Gene Tech Biotechnology Co., Ltd., BioDot, Inc., Exiqon A/S, Genemed Biotechnologies, Inc., and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. These companies are also focusing on developing new and more effective products, as well as strategic partnerships and acquisitions to strengthen their market position.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/6290

In conclusion, the global market for Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization (FISH) probes is expected to witness steady growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for personalized medicine, and growing applications of FISH probes in cancer detection, genetic analysis, microbial detection, neuroscience, and other areas of research.

Browse for more reports:

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/immunohistochemistry-market

Intranasal Drug and Vaccine Delivery Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/intranasal-drug-delivery-devices-market

Tissue Engineering and Regeneration Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/tissue-engineering-market

Retinal Surgery Devices Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/retinal-surgery-devices-market

Cancer Biomarkers Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cancer-biomarkers-market