Packaged Coconut Water Market is Anticipated to Increase at a Stable CAGR over the Forecast Period (2021 to 2031)

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demand for coconut water as an energy drink is on the rise, driving the market's expansion. Natural alternatives to caffeinated and sugar-based energy drinks are now preferred by active and health-conscious consumers. Due to its nutritional qualities, including its electrolytes and nutrients, pure coconut water is in high demand as a natural energy drink, which is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the packaged coconut water market.

Health-related concerns are becoming more widely known, and doctors are increasingly recommending coconut water as a treatment for metabolic disorders like obesity, kidney stones, liver damage, hypertension, and other serious conditions. These factors are creating lucrative opportunities for the market for packaged coconut water to expand. Furthermore, packaged coconut water is being consumed and added to diverse diets by athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Additionally, the expansion of social media is having a significant impact on a large population's desire for a healthy diet, which is anticipated to generate profitable prospects for the market's overall packaged coconut water market growth during the packaged coconut water market forecast period. Thus, these packaged coconut water market trends is driving the market growth.

Covid-19 outbreak:

The demand for coconut water increased during the pandemic as it helps in beating dehydration and improving overall health.

However, the closure of manufacturing facilities and disruption of supply chain hampered the market.

The mix coconut water segment to showcase the highest CAGR through 2031

Based on type, the mix coconut water segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period, due to rise in consumption of flavored coconut waters with meals and as substitutes for soft drinks and sugary drinks. However, the pure coconut water segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global packaged coconut water market share in 2021. Pure coconut water use is progressively rising in North America and Europe as people become more health-conscious and look for healthier products, which fuels the growth of the segment.

The conventional segment to register the highest CAGR by 2030

Based on nature, the conventional segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period. In addition, the segment dominated in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global packaged coconut water market share in 2021, due to rise in awareness regarding benefits of using organic methods of fruit production.

The tetra packs segment held the largest share

Based on packaging, the tetra packs segment held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global packaged coconut water market, due to focus on increasing shelf life and reducing loss of aroma. However, the cans segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 22.0% during the forecast period, owing to focus on high-quality products, changes in consumer lifestyles, and rise in disposable income.

Asia-Pacific held the largest share

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global packaged coconut water market, owing to rise in demand from the food and beverage industries. However, the market across North America segment would register the fastest CAGR of 21.4% from 2022 to 2031, due to highly developed distribution channels and adoption of healthier lifestyles on a larger scale.