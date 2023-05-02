Enreach appoints Ian Rooker as CFO

Ian Rooker, new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Enreach Stijn Nijhuis, Enreach CEO Enreach Logo

Proven management executive will help guide the European Cloud Communications leader’s next phase of accelerated growth.

ALMERE, THE NETHERLANDS, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Enreach, one of Europe’s fastest growing providers of converged contact solutions backed by independent investment firm Waterland Private Equity (“Waterland”), today announced the appointment of Ian Rooker as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the company’s Board of directors. Rooker succeeds Martijn van der Pas, who after ten years will take on a new senior executive role at Enreach. The appointment is effective immediately.

As CFO, Ian Rooker will lead Enreach's financial strategy and oversee all financial operations as well as work closely with Enreach CEO Stijn Nijhuis and the executive team to accelerate growth and profitability. He brings extensive managerial experience to Enreach, previously serving in CFO capacities with several European-based businesses, most recently with The Learning Network, a digital education service provider. He also held CFO and Board positions at multimedia groups WPG Uitgevers and FD Mediagroep, as well as at the sustainable energy provider Greenchoice.

“We are delighted to welcome Ian to our team. His track record of driving growth and navigating dynamic market conditions aligns perfectly with our strategy, and we expect that he will become a key asset as we continue our growth trajectory and deliver long-term value to our customers, shareholders and partners,” said Stijn Nijhuis, Enreach CEO.

“I also want to express my appreciation to Martijn van der Pas, who has been an integral part of our executive team. We are deeply grateful to him for establishing Enreach’s strong financial foundation and are very pleased that he will continue to be a valued part of our executive team.”

Commenting on his appointment, Rooker said: “I am excited to join Enreach and work alongside its talented and ambitious team. It is a company that has already accomplished impressive growth and is in the midst of significantly expanding its customer base and delivering many cutting-edge capabilities to a fast-growing market. It is an exciting opportunity, and I am eager to help the company reach its fullest potential.”

Enreach is a European leader in converged contact solutions with a strong presence in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Spain, Denmark, Finland, Sweden and the Baltic States. Enreach provides collaboration technology and telecom services through its resellers, service provider partners, and direct channels. All operations contribute to intelligent, integrated IT and communication solutions that ensure optimal communication and workflow between organizations. Enreach's mission is to give companies access to the best communication and collaboration tools with a simple, user-centric interface built around their specific needs and systems. The group's products place powerful features within reach of all companies, regardless of industry or size, so their employees can focus on getting great things done. Enreach operates in over 25 countries and has over 1,200 employees working in 27 different European offices.

