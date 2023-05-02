Nutraceuticals Market Booms with Projected USD 464.5 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Demand for Functional Foods

Reports And Data

The global nutraceuticals market size was USD 284.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 464.5 billion in 2032

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nutraceuticals market is expanding rapidly, with the global market size reaching USD 284.8 billion in 2022 and projected to reach USD 464.5 billion by 2032, with a revenue CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The growth is driven by several factors, such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for functional foods, and growing consumer health consciousness. The nutraceuticals market offers a wide range of products, including dietary supplements, functional foods, and drinks, that are sought after by consumers seeking to improve their overall health and wellness, and manage chronic illnesses such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

The demand for functional foods, which are fortified with extra nutrients and bioactive components, is one of the primary drivers of market revenue growth. Consumers are increasingly seeking out foods with additional health benefits beyond basic nutrition, such as improved digestive health, immune system support, and cognitive function. Another factor driving the growth of the nutraceuticals market is the rising demand for plant-based products, as consumers become more concerned about the environmental impact of animal agriculture and the health benefits of plant-based diets. It has been demonstrated that the use of plant-based substances in nutraceuticals is beneficial in reducing the risk of chronic diseases and promoting general health and wellness.

The nutraceuticals market can be segmented based on product type outlook, application outlook, and regional outlook.

In terms of product type outlook, the nutraceuticals market offers a wide range of options, including functional foods, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and others. Functional foods are fortified with extra nutrients and bioactive components that provide health benefits beyond basic nutrition.

Dietary supplements, on the other hand, are available in various forms such as capsules, tablets, and powders, and are used to supplement the daily diet.

Functional beverages are designed to offer health benefits in the form of hydration and energy, while other nutraceutical products include probiotics, vitamins, and minerals.

When it comes to application outlook, the nutraceuticals market is divided into sports nutrition, general wellness, weight management, and others. Sports nutrition products are formulated to help athletes and fitness enthusiasts enhance their physical performance and endurance. General wellness products are intended to promote overall health and wellbeing, while weight management products help consumers manage their weight and achieve their desired body shape. Other nutraceutical applications include beauty and personal care, digestive health, and cognitive function.

The distribution channel outlook of the nutraceuticals market includes retail stores, e-commerce platforms, pharmacies and drug stores, and other channels. Retail stores, such as supermarkets and health stores, are a popular choice for consumers who prefer to buy their nutraceutical products in person. E-commerce platforms offer the convenience of online shopping and home delivery. Pharmacies and drug stores are trusted sources for prescription-based and over-the-counter nutraceuticals. Other distribution channels include direct selling and multi-level marketing.

Finally, the nutraceuticals market can be segmented based on regional outlook, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are significant markets due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing demand for functional foods and dietary supplements. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the nutraceuticals market due to the rising health consciousness among consumers and increasing disposable income. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to see moderate growth due to the increasing adoption of a healthy lifestyle and the growing awareness of nutraceutical products in these regions.

Strategic development:

In 2021, Amway Corporation introduced a new nutraceutical product called Nutrilite Immunity Twist Tubes, which is designed to support a healthy immune system. The product contains vitamins C and D, zinc, and elderberry, and is available in a convenient, single-serve format.

In 2020, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. launched a new line of protein bars called Tri Blend Select. These bars contain a blend of plant-based proteins, including pea, quinoa, and flaxseed, and are designed to support healthy weight management and overall wellness.

In 2020, Nestlé S.A. acquired a majority stake in Vital Proteins, a U.S.-based company that specializes in collagen-based supplements. The acquisition was aimed at expanding Nestlé's presence in the fast-growing nutraceuticals market.

In 2020, DSM Nutritional Products AG announced the acquisition of Glycom A/S, a Danish company that specializes in the production of human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs). The acquisition was aimed at strengthening DSM's position in the nutraceuticals market by adding innovative HMOs to its product portfolio.

In 2020, Abbott Laboratories introduced a new line of nutritional shakes called Ensure Max Protein. These shakes contain 30 grams of protein per serving and are designed to support healthy muscle growth and maintenance.

In 2021, GNC, a leading global health and wellness brand, launched a new line of meal replacement shakes called Total Lean Shake 25. These shakes are formulated to provide 25 grams of protein per serving and are designed to support healthy weight management.

In 2020, Now Foods, a leading natural products manufacturer, launched a new supplement called GABA. This supplement is formulated with Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA), an amino acid that is known to support relaxation and reduce stress and anxiety.

Competitive Landscape:

The nutraceuticals market is highly competitive, with several key players competing for market share. Some of the major players in the industry include Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, DSM Nutritional Products AG, Nestlé S.A., Glanbia plc, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., PepsiCo, Inc., Bayer AG, and Pfizer Inc.

Abbott Laboratories, a leading healthcare company, offers a wide range of nutritional products, including nutritional supplements, infant formulas, and medical nutritional products. Amway Corporation, a multi-level marketing company, offers a range of dietary supplements, weight management products, and sports nutrition products. Archer Daniels Midland Company, a global food processing and commodities trading corporation, offers a range of food ingredients, including nutritional ingredients for food and beverage applications.

BASF SE, a German chemical company, offers a range of nutritional ingredients, including vitamins, carotenoids, and omega-3 fatty acids. DSM Nutritional Products AG, a Swiss-based global science-based company, offers a range of nutritional products, including vitamins, carotenoids, and nutritional lipids.

Nestlé S.A., a Swiss multinational food and drink company, offers a range of nutritional products, including infant formulas, health science products, and performance nutrition products. Glanbia plc, an Irish global nutrition company, offers a range of nutritional ingredients, including whey proteins and other dairy-based ingredients. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., a global multi-level marketing company, offers a range of nutritional products, including weight management products, protein shakes, and energy and fitness supplements.

PepsiCo, Inc., a global food and beverage company, offers a range of products, including sports nutrition products and functional beverages. Bayer AG, a German multinational pharmaceutical and life sciences company, offers a range of nutritional supplements, including vitamins, minerals, and other dietary supplements. Pfizer Inc., an American multinational pharmaceutical corporation, offers a range of nutritional products, including vitamins, minerals, and other dietary supplements.

Overall, the nutraceuticals market is highly competitive, with several key players offering a range of products to meet the diverse needs of consumers seeking to improve their overall health and wellness.

In conclusion, the global nutraceuticals market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These companies are actively involved in developing new technologies and products, investing in research and development, and engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to maintain their market share and drive revenue growth.

