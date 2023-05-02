Myopia Presbyopia Treatment Market to Reach $11.8 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Prevalence and Consumer Awareness

Reports And Data

The global myopia presbyopia treatment market size was at USD 6.42 in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 11.8 billion in 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 7%

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Myopia Presbyopia Treatment Market size was USD 6.42 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 11.8 billion in 2032, with a projected revenue CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The market growth is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of these refractive errors, which impair the ability to focus on close objects, due to changes in lifestyle practices, genetic susceptibility, and increased use of digital devices. There is a growing awareness among consumers about the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of myopia and presbyopia, leading to an increase in market revenue.

The market revenue is expanding due to the increasing demand for advanced solutions and therapies to improve the quality of life for people with myopia and presbyopia. Patients seeking permanent and effective treatments for vision issues are turning to cutting-edge procedures such as LASIK surgery, corneal implants, and specialized contact lenses, resulting in market growth. Moreover, the aging population's need for efficient therapies to address these illnesses is driving revenue growth.

The market is expected to be dominated by corrective eyeglasses, but contact lenses and surgery are expected to grow rapidly. The market revenue growth is also fueled by government programs, funding, and the development of new treatments, particularly in countries with high incidence rates of chronic illnesses.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/6063

However, the market may face challenges due to the high cost and limited accessibility of advanced treatment alternatives, requiring innovative solutions and government support to overcome these issues.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The market for myopia and presbyopia treatment can be classified into several types, including corrective, prescription lenses, contact lenses, surgical, and drugs.

Corrective treatment options, such as eyeglasses, are expected to dominate the market. Eyeglasses have been used for centuries to correct vision impairments, and they remain a popular and cost-effective option for treating myopia and presbyopia.

Prescription lenses, including bifocal and progressive lenses, are another type of corrective treatment. These lenses provide multiple focal lengths to correct vision impairments and offer a more natural transition between near and far distances.

Contact lenses are also a popular treatment option, particularly among younger patients. Advances in contact lens technology have made them more comfortable and convenient to wear, resulting in a growing demand for these lenses.

Surgical options, such as LASIK surgery and corneal implants, are becoming increasingly popular for patients seeking a more permanent and effective treatment. These procedures are more expensive than corrective options like eyeglasses but offer long-lasting benefits.

Finally, drugs are a newer treatment option for myopia and presbyopia. These drugs work by slowing down the progression of myopia and presbyopia, providing a preventative measure rather than a corrective one. While still in the early stages of development, these drugs have the potential to revolutionize the market for myopia and presbyopia treatment.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Contents @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/myopia-presbyopia-treatment-market

Strategic development:

Several companies in the eye care industry have made significant developments and acquisitions in recent years to expand their portfolios of treatments for myopia, presbyopia, and other eye conditions. Bausch Health Companies Inc. launched its next-generation Vision Shaping Treatment (VST) contact lenses in 2021, which are intended to slow the progression of myopia in children and worn overnight.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG acquired IanTECH, a US-based medical device company in 2020, to expand its minimally invasive surgical solutions for the treatment of presbyopia and other eye conditions. In 2019, Essilor International acquired a majority stake in Jiangsu Creasky Optoelectronics Co., Ltd., a Chinese company, to expand its presence in the Chinese market for myopia treatment and prevention.

In 2018, Alcon, Inc. acquired Tear Film Innovations, Inc., a US-based medical device company that develops technologies for the treatment of dry eye disease, to broaden its portfolio of treatments for eye conditions, including myopia and presbyopia. In 2017, Nidek Co. Ltd. and Essilor International announced a strategic partnership to develop new solutions for the treatment of myopia by combining their expertise in optical and vision-related technologies.

In recent years, several companies have also launched new treatment options for presbyopia. Ellex Medical Lasers launched the Tango Reflex in 2021, a new laser system that uses a combination of laser and micro-monovision techniques to improve near vision. Ophthalmic Microsurgical Technologies launched the PresbyMAX laser system in 2021, which uses a laser to reshape the cornea and improve near vision.

Topcon Corporation launched the MYAH myopia and presbyopia management system in 2020, which uses imaging and analysis tools to provide personalized treatment plans for patients. Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG launched the Femto LDV Z8 laser system in 2020, which uses a laser to create a small incision in the cornea and improve near vision. These developments and acquisitions are expected to contribute to the growing market for myopia and presbyopia treatment.

Competitive Landscape:

The global myopia and presbyopia treatment market is projected to experience significant growth in the near future, primarily due to an increasing prevalence of these eye conditions, a rising demand for minimally invasive treatments, and the continual technological advancements in treatment options. The market is highly competitive and consists of both established players and new entrants.

Several major companies operate within the global myopia and presbyopia treatment market, including Alcon, Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd., Essilor International, Hoya Corporation, Nidek Co. Ltd., Ophthalmic Microsurgical Technologies, Topcon Corporation, and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG. These companies offer a range of treatment options, including corrective and prescription lenses, contact lenses, surgical procedures, and drugs.

In recent years, companies have made significant investments in expanding their portfolios of treatment options. For instance, Bausch Health Companies Inc. launched its next-generation Vision Shaping Treatment (VST) contact lenses for myopia management in 2021, while Ellex Medical Lasers introduced the Tango Reflex, a new laser system designed to treat presbyopia. In addition, several companies have engaged in strategic partnerships and acquisitions to expand their presence in the market, such as Essilor International's acquisition of a stake in Jiangsu Creasky Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. to increase its presence in the Chinese market for myopia treatment and prevention.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/6063

In conclusion, the market for myopia and presbyopia treatment offers a variety of options for patients seeking to correct their vision impairments. While corrective options like eyeglasses and prescription lenses are expected to dominate the market, contact lenses, surgical options, and drugs are all rapidly growing in popularity. The choice of treatment ultimately depends on the patient's preferences and the severity of their vision impairment.

Browse for more reports:

Epigenetics Drugs and Diagnostic Technologies Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/epigenetics-drugs-and-diagnostic-technologies-market

Hangover Rehydration Supplements Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hangover-rehydration-supplements-market

In vivo Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/in-vivo-contract-research-organization-market

Prosthetic Liners Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/prosthetic-liners-market

Recreational Oxygen Equipment Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/recreational-oxygen-equipment-market