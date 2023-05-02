Compressed Air Energy Storage Market Detailed Insights on Upcoming Trends 2021 - 2031

Compressed Air Energy Storage Market Expected to Reach $31.8 Billion by 2031 — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compressed air energy storage helps in meeting the energy demand sustainably by reducing the emission of harmful greenhouse gases. Compressed air energy storage is less expensive and environmentally beneficial and it is likely to be used more in offshore wind turbines. This will open up new opportunities for compressed air energy storage companies in the near future. The compressed air energy storage market was valued at $4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $31.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2022 to 2031. Energy created at one time can be stored for use at a later time using compressed air energy storage (CAES). At the utility level, energy produced during off-peak hours can be released to meet peak load hours when energy demand is higher.

To create a balance in the power distribution ratio, innovation in current power devices is essential. Mechanical, thermal, and electrochemical storage methods can be used to categorize different power storage technologies. Retaining power for energy development has become more important as it has become required for progress in the modern period. The three types of power storage that have received the most attention include constrained power storage, hydro energy storage, and battery repositories. The process of reserving power by compressed air is known as a compressed air power repository. However, the technology is currently being used as an unintended consequence of an increase in the demand for energy creation.

Compressed air energy storage is designed to store energy during off-peak hours for later use when demand is high. Due of its untapped potential in renewable energy generation, the compressed air energy storage system contributes to meeting the growing energy demand. Furthermore, compressed air is stored in CAES systems, reducing the need for the compressor to run frequently. The compressed air needs heat for expansion, which is primarily provided by natural gas. This type of restricted air energy storage, known as a diabatic repository, is now in use. This method demonstrates planning of between 60% and 70%, and it is being revived by current, accepted practices. These factors are anticipated to propel the global compressed air energy storage market size in the coming years.

The capital cost required in setting up a CAES infrastructure is huge which is anticipated to hamper the growth of global market. Moreover, the lack of technological advancements in various applications is another key factor that is anticipated to hinder compressed air energy storage market growth in the near future.

The global compressed air energy storage market share is segmented based on method, storage, application, end-use industry, and region. By method, it is classified into diabatic, adiabatic, and isothermal. On the basis of storage, the market is categorized into traditional CAES storage and liquid gas CAES storage. By application, the CAES market is classified into energy management, backup & seasonal reserves, and renewable integration. By end-use industry the market is divided into power station, distributed energy system and automotive power. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the Compressed Air Energy Storage market report include Siemens Energy AG, General Compression Ltd (GCL), Hydrostor Inc., Bright Energy Storage Technologies, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, Apex Compressed Air Energy Storage, LLC, Ridge Energy Storage and Grid Services LP, ALACAES, Storelectric Limited and LightSail Energy.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global compressed air energy storage market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market. The report also sheds light on the compressed air energy storage market analysis in terms of present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the compressed air energy storage market forecast. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with the Porter’s five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the market.

Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Compressed Air Energy Storage Industry

- Sales in compressed air energy storage market were affected negatively due to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic majorly due to the stringent lockdown measure taken by governments across the globe.

- Disturbances in the supply chain has resulted in delay in the development of energy storage projects, which has in turn affected the demand for the energy in the recent years.

Key Findings of the Study

- Based on method, the isothermal sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the projected timeframe

- Based on storage, the traditional CAES storage sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and liquid gas CAES storage sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years

- Based on application, the energy management sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the projected timeframe

- Based on end-use industry power station sub-segment held the highest market share

- Based on region, the North America market registered the highest market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain the position during the forecast period

