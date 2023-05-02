Osseointegration Implants Market to Reach USD 12.63 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 7% Demand for Aesthetic Dentistry

Reports And Data

The global osseointegration implants market size was USD 6.87 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 12.63 Billion in 2032

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global osseointegration implants market was valued at USD 6.87 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 12.63 billion by 2032, with a revenue CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to several factors, including an increase in the elderly population, a rise in the prevalence of dental diseases and disorders, and a growing demand for aesthetic dentistry.

As the incidence of dental ailments such as tooth decay and periodontal disease continues to rise, the demand for dental implants has increased. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), severe periodontitis affects about 10% of the global population, and more than 530 million people worldwide suffer from dental caries of permanent teeth. Osseointegration implants are becoming a more popular choice than traditional dental procedures as they offer a more efficient and long-lasting solution to dental problems. This trend is expected to drive the growth of the osseointegration implants market during the forecast period.

Segments Covered in the Report

The global market for implant devices is segmented based on product type, application, and region. The product type outlook of the market includes endosteal, subperiosteal, transosteal, and others. Endosteal implants are the most commonly used type of dental implants, which are inserted directly into the jawbone. Subperiosteal implants are used when there is not enough bone height for endosteal implants. Transosteal implants are placed through the jawbone and are used in rare cases. The other types of implants include blade, ramus frame, and basal implants, among others.

The application outlook of the market includes dental, orthopedic, and others. Dental implants are used to replace missing teeth, and they have become the preferred choice over traditional dental procedures such as dentures and bridges. Dental implants provide a more natural look and feel and last longer than other dental prosthetics. The orthopedic implants are used to replace or repair damaged bones and joints, and they are used to treat various conditions such as fractures, arthritis, and osteoporosis.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market due to the presence of major market players, increasing incidence of dental and orthopedic disorders, and rising healthcare spending. Europe is the second-largest market due to the increasing adoption of dental implants and orthopedic procedures. The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market due to the rising geriatric population, increasing healthcare infrastructure, and increasing awareness of the benefits of implant devices.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period due to the rising demand for implant devices in these regions.

Strategic development:

Companies in the global osseointegration implants market are constantly innovating and developing new products to meet the growing demand for osseointegration implants. Recent strategic developments in the market include product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships. For instance, in 2021, DENTSPLY Sirona launched the Astra Tech Implant EV system, which features an innovative design for better primary stability and faster osseointegration resulting in shorter treatment times and better patient outcomes.

Implant Direct launched the Legacy2 implant system in 2021, featuring a tapered body and cutting-edge surface technology for faster and more predictable osseointegration. In 2020, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. acquired A&E Medical Corporation, a leading provider of sternal closure devices, to expand its product offerings and strengthen its position in the global orthopedic market. Straumann Holding AG entered into a strategic partnership with CharlySens in 2020, to develop new technologies and solutions for the Osseointegration Implants market.

In the same year, Nobel Biocare Services AG launched the Nobel Biocare N1 implant system, with improved stability and optimized soft tissue integration.

Osstem Implant Co., Ltd. launched the TSIII implant system in 2021, with a unique thread design and surface treatment for maximum primary stability and faster osseointegration. Integrum AB also launched the Opra Implant System in 2020, designed for the attachment of prosthetic devices directly to the residual limb bone, with a unique porous surface for improved osseointegration and stability, usable in various amputation levels.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market for osseointegration implants is highly competitive and is dominated by several key players. Some of the major players operating in the market include DENTSPLY Sirona, Nobel Biocare Services AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Straumann Holding AG, Osstem Implant Co., Ltd., Implant Direct, and Equinox Medical Technologies B.V. These players are engaged in various strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to strengthen their market position and expand their product offerings.

For instance, in 2019, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. acquired CD Diagnostics, a medical device company specializing in in-vitro diagnostics. The acquisition was aimed at expanding Zimmer's diagnostics portfolio and enhancing its orthopedic and musculoskeletal healthcare solutions.

Similarly, in 2020, DENTSPLY Sirona announced the acquisition of Byte, a teledentistry platform, to expand its digital dentistry offerings and provide more convenient and accessible dental care to patients.

Other key players in the market include Integrum AB, Cochlear Limited, and Medtronic Plc. These companies are focused on innovation and product development to stay competitive in the market. With increasing demand for osseointegration implants and rising competition, it is expected that the market will witness further consolidation in the coming years.

In conclusion, the global osseointegration implants market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These companies are actively involved in developing new technologies and products, investing in research and development, and engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to maintain their market share and drive revenue growth.

