Pilates Equipment and Gears Market, which valued at $521.8 Million in 2031 at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031

Pilates equipment and gear are used while performing Pilates, which is a form of exercise that aims to strengthen muscles while improving body flexibility

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220U, UNITED STATE, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market is expected to expand in the near future due to an increase in the popularity of fitness activities. Additionally, a rise in the number of young people who are determined to maintain a balanced lifestyle is anticipated to be the key factor driving the market. Additionally, the growth of the Pilates equipment and gear market is greatly boosted by health advantages, a rise in workplace wellness programs, and strong marketing activities.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Pilates Equipment and Gears Market," The Pilates equipment and gears market size was valued at $144.20 million in 2015, and is estimated to reach $521.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Pilates equipment and gear are used while performing Pilates, which is a form of exercise that aims to strengthen muscles while improving body flexibility & postural alignment. The key factors that fuel the Pilates equipment and gears market demand include an upsurge in the number of fitness enthusiasts, an increase in the obese population, and an increase in health consciousness & awareness among people. However, factors such as the high cost of Pilates equipment and gears resulting in lower registrations impede the growth of the market.

The Pilates equipment and gears market is classified on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is segmented into Pilates reformers, Pilates mats, Pilates balls, Pilates rings, Pilates towers, barrels & arcs, Pilates Cadillac, chairs, gears, and others. The Pilates reformers segment is expected to dominate the Pilates equipment and gears market during the forecast period. Moreover, the gears segment will grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. On the basis of application, the market is classified as commercial spaces, residential spaces, and others. By distribution channel, the market is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, retail stores, e-commerce, and others.

Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The presence of major manufacturers in the region has propelled consumers in the region to explore different products. In addition, in North America, the U.S. has been one of the leading countries in the industry owing to a large consumer base having awareness regarding physical & mental health. The consumers in the region are further keen to try different workout regimes to stay fit.

The growing requirement for lightweight pilates equipment, increasing usage of the product in clinics, local health clubs, & physiotherapy centers, and the prevalence of improved and well-established distribution channels are some of the factors that contribute to the pilates equipment and gears market growth.

Furthermore, the availability of technologically advanced fitness equipment specifically created for end users, with an increased emphasis on eco-friendly materials used to manufacture pilates machines, these factors are driving up and influencing the sales of equipment and gear in both residential and commercial spaces, which will probably accelerate the growth of the pilates equipment market in the coming years.

The development of the e-commerce industry, rising digital marketing activity usage, and rising reformer and Cadillac adoption in treatment centers and health clubs for therapeutic approaches and injury rehabilitation programs will all significantly contribute to the growth of the pilates equipment market in the projected forecast period.

The pilates equipment and gears market in the LAMEA region is expected to provide numerous growth opportunities during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that fitness trends are changing in the region over the last few years. Local government bodies are taking an active interest in public well-being & health. The majority of the public sector financial support for fitness, sports, and recreation activities in LAMEA is delivered at the municipal level. In the LAMEA region, public funding, tax incentives, subsidies, and promotions influence the community’s physical activity landscape. All these factors are driving regional market growth. The top factors influencing the Pilates equipment and gears market opportunity for growth include an increase in health consciousness among people in the region, a rise in the obese population across LAMEA, initiatives by the government to promote a healthy lifestyle, health benefits associated with Pilates, and celebrity endorsement & promotion.

Players operating in the global Pilates equipment and gears market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their Pilates equipment and gears market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. Key players profiled in this report include Merrithew Corporation, Stamina Products, Inc., Gratz Industries, LLC, Mad Dogg Athletics, Inc., Aeromat/Ecowise, Beverly Hills Fitness LLC, Trending Fit LLC, Balanced Body, Inc., Align-Pilates Equipment Ltd., and Decathlon S.A.

Key findings of the study

According to the Pilates equipment and gears market analysis, in 2021, depending on product type, the Pilates reformers segment accounted for garnering a major share of the global market, in terms of revenue.

On the basis of application, the segment of the commercial space acquired the highest market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the Pilates equipment and gears market forecasted period.

According to the Pilates equipment and gears market trends, by distribution channel, specialty stores dominated the global market in 2021 and are expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on region, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

