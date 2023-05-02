Feed Premix Market to Observe Prominent Growth of USD 11.4 Billion by 2031 | Jubilant Life Sciences, DSM

Increased meat consumption and the development of improved feed formulas contribute to the market's growth.

An increasing population is a crucial element driving food consumption, which is expected to fuel the expansion of the feed premix market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increasing population is a crucial element driving food consumption, which is expected to fuel the expansion of the Feed Premix Market. Increase in demand and consumption of livestock-based products such dairy and dairy-based products, meat, and eggs, rise in trend of animal-sourced protein among people, surge in global meat production along with low production cost are expected to drive the growth of the global feed premix market. Adverse supply chain disruptions and closure of factories and porta during the pandemic had a negative impact on the market. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐱 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟓.𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏𝟏.𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟖% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.

The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

The players operating in the global feed premix market have adopted various developmental strategies to increase their Feed Premix Market Share, gain profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players included in the Feed Premix Market Analysis are, DSM, BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, Nutreco N.V., InVivo Group, Jubilant Life Sciences, Koninklijke Coöperatie Agrifirm U.A., Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Agrofeed, and Novus international.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The feed premix market is segmented into livestock, type, form, and region. Depending on livestock the market is divided into swine, ruminants, poultry, aquatic animals, and others. On the basis of type, the market is segregated into vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and antibiotics. On the basis of form, the market is bifurcated into organic and conventional. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for more than 35% share of the total revenue in 2021, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The report focuses on the feed premix market growth prospects, restraints, and Feed Premix Market Opportunity. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors such as the competitive intensity of competitors, the bargaining power of suppliers, the threat of substitutes, the threat of new entrants, and the bargaining power of buyers of the feed premix market.

Based on type, the vitamin segment held the lion’s market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The minerals segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

Meat production and consumption have increased rapidly over the years due to the increased disposable income of consumers and the health benefits offered by meat. In addition, meat is a rich source of proteins, important vitamins, and various other nutrients, such as iron, zinc, B12, and B6. It has been observed that meat consumption in developing economies is higher than the developed regions. The economic growth, changes in lifestyle, population growth, and other structural changes are driving the livestock revolution, hence supplementing the overall growth of the feed premix market.

