DIY Candle Making Studio Host Event to Bring Awareness to Bereaved Mother’s Day

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the month of May is here, many people are preparing to celebrate Mother's Day. However, for those who have lost a child, the holiday can be a painful reminder of what they've lost. To bring awareness to this often-overlooked holiday, Shareeka Screen is hosting a special event for bereaved mothers.

On May 7, 2023, 3 Eleven Aroma will open its doors to mothers who have experienced the heartbreak of losing a child. Attendees will have the opportunity to make a candle in memory of their angel babies. The event is intended to provide a safe space for bereaved mothers to connect with others who have had similar experiences and honor the memory of their children.

"We know that Mother's Day can be a difficult time for mothers who have lost a child, as I’ve experienced my own lost," said Shareeka. "I wanted to create an event that acknowledges the grief that these women feel and provide a way for them to honor their children."

The event will be held at 5839 Grand Oro Ln Wesley Chapel, FL from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm. Attendees will be guided through the candle-making process by experienced instructors and will be provided with all the materials they need to create a beautiful memorial candle.

"We hope that this event will help to bring awareness to Bereaved Mother's Day and provide a space for mothers to come together, share their stories, and find comfort and support," said Shareeka
For more information about the event or to reserve a spot, please contact Shareeka Screen at 813-843-3176 or visit www.3Elevenaroma.com

About 3 Eleven Aroma:

3 Eleven Aroma is a Wesley Chapel -based candle making studio that offers workshops, events, and private parties. Our mission is to provide a creative outlet for people of all ages and backgrounds and to promote self-care and wellness through the art of candle making.

