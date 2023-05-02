Corneal implants market size is predicted to to break previous records by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3%

Corneal implants Market - Infographics - AMR

The corneal implants market size is estimated to reach $2,124.44 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corneal implants are a relatively new option for people with corneal blindness. Unlike traditional corneal transplants, which involve replacing the entire cornea, corneal implants only replace the damaged part of the cornea. The implants are made of biocompatible materials and are custom-fitted to each patient's eye.

The procedure for corneal implants is less invasive than traditional corneal transplants, and the recovery time is shorter. Patients may experience some discomfort and temporary vision changes after the surgery, but most can resume normal activities within a few days.

While corneal implants are not suitable for all cases of corneal blindness, they offer a promising option for many patients who were previously unable to receive a transplant. With ongoing research and development, corneal implants have the potential to improve the lives of even more people with corneal blindness in the future.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12289

The corneal implants market size was valued at $1,264.18 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2,124.44 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

• CAGR: 5.3%

• Current Market Size: USD 1,2 Billion

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2021- 2031

• Base Year: 2021

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (330 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/corneal-implants-market/purchase-options

On the other hand, increasing geriatric population is anticipated as lucrative growth opportunity for the market growth during the corneal implants market forecast period. As people age, they are more likely to develop various eye conditions, such as keratoconus, fuchs’ dystrophy, keratitis and other corneal disorders which can lead to visual impairment and even blindness.

On the basis of procedure type, the market is classified into penetrating keratoplasty, endothelial keratoplasty and others. The penetrating keratoplasty segment dominated the corneal implants industry in 2021. This is attributed to the high survival rate of all indications for corneal transplantation, and good visual outcomes. Moreover, the others segment is projected to register a CAGR during the forecast period, owing to advances in development of artificial cornea and faster recovery.

Do Inquiry Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12289

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

• Presbia Plc

• CorNeat Vision

• Aurolab

• AJL Ophthalmic SA

• LinkoCare Life Sciences AB

• CorneaGen

• DIOPTEX

• Mediphacos

• EyeYon Medical

• KeraMed, Inc

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 –

𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐱𝐨𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/medical-exoskeleton-market-A11183

𝐋𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭-https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lung-cancer-screening-market-A31460

𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐮𝐟𝐟𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭-https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/blood-pressure-cuffs-market-A11934

