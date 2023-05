Corneal implants market size is predicted to to break previous records by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3%

Corneal implants Market - Infographics - AMR

The corneal implants market size is estimated to reach $2,124.44 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corneal implants are a relatively new option for people with corneal blindness. Unlike traditional corneal transplants, which involve replacing the entire cornea, corneal implants only replace the damaged part of the cornea. The implants are made of biocompatible materials and are custom-fitted to each patient's eye.

The procedure for corneal implants is less invasive than traditional corneal transplants, and the recovery time is shorter. Patients may experience some discomfort and temporary vision changes after the surgery, but most can resume normal activities within a few days.

While corneal implants are not suitable for all cases of corneal blindness, they offer a promising option for many patients who were previously unable to receive a transplant. With ongoing research and development, corneal implants have the potential to improve the lives of even more people with corneal blindness in the future.

๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12289

The corneal implants market size was valued at $1,264.18 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2,124.44 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

โ€ข CAGR: 5.3%

โ€ข Current Market Size: USD 1,2 Billion

โ€ข Forecast Growing Region: APAC

โ€ข Largest Market: North America

โ€ข Projection Time: 2021- 2031

โ€ข Base Year: 2021

๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž๐ญ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ (330 ๐๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฌ ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ, ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ, ๐“๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐ข๐ ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/corneal-implants-market/purchase-options

On the other hand, increasing geriatric population is anticipated as lucrative growth opportunity for the market growth during the corneal implants market forecast period. As people age, they are more likely to develop various eye conditions, such as keratoconus, fuchsโ€™ dystrophy, keratitis and other corneal disorders which can lead to visual impairment and even blindness.

On the basis of procedure type, the market is classified into penetrating keratoplasty, endothelial keratoplasty and others. The penetrating keratoplasty segment dominated the corneal implants industry in 2021. This is attributed to the high survival rate of all indications for corneal transplantation, and good visual outcomes. Moreover, the others segment is projected to register a CAGR during the forecast period, owing to advances in development of artificial cornea and faster recovery.

Do Inquiry Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12289

๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐œ๐จ๐ซ๐ง๐ž๐š๐ฅ ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž

โ€ข Presbia Plc

โ€ข CorNeat Vision

โ€ข Aurolab

โ€ข AJL Ophthalmic SA

โ€ข LinkoCare Life Sciences AB

โ€ข CorneaGen

โ€ข DIOPTEX

โ€ข Mediphacos

โ€ข EyeYon Medical

โ€ข KeraMed, Inc

๐Ž๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ โ€“

๐Œ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐„๐ฑ๐จ๐ฌ๐ค๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐ญ๐จ๐ง ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/medical-exoskeleton-market-A11183

๐‹๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐‚๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ซ ๐’๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐ž๐ง๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ-https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lung-cancer-screening-market-A31460

๐๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐‚๐ฎ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ-https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/blood-pressure-cuffs-market-A11934