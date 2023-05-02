Centek logo Centek UROS ready for packaging

The Board of Appeal of the European Patent Office has upheld Centek Group’s European UROS patent as valid.

The European Patent Office’s safeguarding of this patent demonstrates the UROS’s unique advantage in under reamed well sections and through restrictions.” — John Costine, Global Director, Marketing & Product Management at Centek

UNITED KINGDOM, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Centek UROS centralizer patent successfully upheld by European Patent Office

The Board of Appeal of the European Patent Office has upheld Centek Group’s European UROS patent as valid. This was after a long battle originating in Downhole Products contesting the validity of the patent in 2014.

Centek successfully fended off this attack from Downhole Products and the Centek UROS centralizer patent was declared new and inventive at the highest level of the European patent system.

Centek’s European patent provides exclusivity to the company’s unique combination of low insertion forces achieved by offset spring bows, and ultra high strength (and/or durability) achieved by forming the centralizer from a single sheet.

While other offset bow centralizers may exist from other suppliers, only Centek has its unique and incomparable performance achieved by forming the offset bows from a single sheet of steel. The specific scope of protection of the patent, EP2464811, can be found here.

This unique combination of features gives Centek’s patented UROS centralizer reduced start and running forces, and strong centralizing forces, while also being capable of passing through tighter restrictions.

John Costine, Global Director, Marketing & Product Management at Centek said: “The performance of the UROS has been proven after 13 years of productive use in the world’s most challenging wells.

“The European Patent Office’s safeguarding of this patent demonstrates the UROS’s unique advantage in under reamed well sections and through restrictions.”

Tom Crone, Centek President & CEO said: “Centek has invested in innovation since it was founded more than 20 years ago and we will continue to prioritize securing exclusivity for our original product design and protecting our intellectual property”.

This successful case in Europe validates the strength of Centek’s UROS patent and is evidence of Centek’s pioneering product portfolio and its place at the forefront of centralizer advancement. Centek instructed one of Europe’s leading IP law firms, Kilburn & Strode, to successfully defend the UROS patent in Europe.

About Centek Group

Founded in 2001, Centek Group rapidly became the leading innovator in centralizer design and manufacture. The company’s focus has always been to reduce risk and rig time. Centek designs and manufacture a range of revolutionary centralizers and stop collars which provide unprecedented standoff: giving optimum pipe centralization, aiding pipe rotation and easing the string to total depth without issue.

The Centek S2 was first run in the North Sea in 2002, and Centek Group can now claim unrivalled global success. The low profile, low torque Centek S2 offers vastly superior torque and drag reduction due to an extremely low coefficient of friction and it can be used successfully in either open or cased hole applications.

The UROS centralizer was introduced in 2010 for under-reamed wells where the high points of the bows are offset alternately which significantly reduces drag without reducing strength or centralizing capability.

Centek centralizers have been used successfully on every continent with a global sales team to support customers across the globe. Centek has the largest centralizer manufacturing capacity in the world providing short lead times to satisfy their extensive customer base. With production in the UK, US and China, Centek products are available worldwide via a global network of distributors.

Centek is owned by Madison Industries, one of the largest and most successful privately held companies in the world.

