Unlocking the Secrets of Neurological Physiotherapy: A Comprehensive Guide to Treatment and Rehabilitation
BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The book "RESEARCH REPORTS ON NEUROLOGICAL PHYSIOTHERAPY" edited by Prof. Dr. Jagatheesan Alagesan, Prof. Dr. Prathap Suganthirababu, Prof. Dr. Kumaresan A, Dr.S.Vignesh has been published by REDSHINE Publication (UK). This comprehensive book contains 30 medical chapters that provide a valuable resource for physiotherapy, post-traumatic stress disorder, mental health, cognitive-behavioral therapy, and motor imagery.
The book covers a range of topics related to neurological physiotherapy, including the latest research on the subject. It presents a variety of methods and techniques for the treatment of neurological disorders, including stroke, traumatic brain injury, and spinal cord injury. The book also explores the role of physiotherapy in the treatment of mental health disorders, such as anxiety and depression.
"RESEARCH REPORTS ON NEUROLOGICAL PHYSIOTHERAPY" provides an in-depth look at the role of physiotherapy in promoting cognitive and motor skills. The book provides readers with an understanding of how physiotherapy can be used to enhance motor imagery, which is essential for the recovery of neurological function. It also explores the use of cognitive-behavioral therapy in the treatment of neurological disorders and post-traumatic stress disorder.
The book is a valuable resource for physiotherapy practitioners, researchers, and students. It provides readers with a comprehensive understanding of neurological physiotherapy and the latest research in the field. The book also includes case studies and practical examples that help readers to apply the concepts presented in the book to their practice. The book is available for sale at Amazon https://amzn.eu/d/ddBBsHL
Nilanj P.
