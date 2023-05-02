Gastric Cancer Market is Projected to attain USD 10.7 Billion by 2031

Gastric Cancer Market - Infographics - AMR

The gastric cancer market size was valued at $2.1 billion in 2021, and to reach $10.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gastric cancer, also known as stomach cancer, is a type of cancer that develops in the lining of the stomach. It is a serious condition that can be difficult to detect in its early stages, and it often spreads quickly. Symptoms of gastric cancer may include abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and unexplained weight loss. Risk factors for gastric cancer include a diet high in salted, smoked, or pickled foods, as well as a family history of the disease. Treatment options may include surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy, and the prognosis for patients with gastric cancer depends on the stage of the disease at the time of diagnosis. Early detection and treatment are critical for improving outcomes for patients with gastric cancer.

• CAGR: 17.9%

• Current Market Size: USD 2.1 Billion

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2022 – 2031

• Base Year: 2021

The market share for gastric cancer is divided into various segments based on disease type, treatment type, drug class outlook, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. The disease type is categorized as adenocarcinoma, lymphoma, gastrointestinal stromal tumor, carcinoid tumor, and others. Treatment options include immunotherapy, targeted therapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgery. The drug class outlook comprises PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors, HER2 antagonists, VEGFR2 antagonists, and others. The route of administration includes oral and injectable. The distribution channel is divided into hospital pharmacies, specialty and retail pharmacies, and others. Finally, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA regions.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 –

• Novartis AG

• Pfizer, Inc.

• Mylan N.V.

• F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

• Eli Lilly And Company

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Celltrion Healthcare Co., Ltd.

• Samsung Bioepis

• Bristol Myers Squibb Company

