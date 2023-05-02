Importance of Treated Water stressed during monthly general body meeting of CREDAI Vijayawada

CMD of Hydromo Mr Jay Chadalawada being felicitated by executive members of CREDAI Vijayawada. CMD of Hydromo Jay Chadalawada speaking during the meeting. CMD of Hydromo Jay Chadalawada presenting the DGM of SBI K Ranga Rajan with a memorabilia

Hydromo sponsored the monthly general body meeting of CREDAI Vijayawada, showcasing water & solar solutions for builders. Kratos, a new product, was launched.

VIJAYAWADA, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) Vijayawada held its monthly general bodymeeting on 28th April 2023 at Hotel Novotel, Vijayawada. The event was sponsored by Hydromo, the leading provider of water, wastewater treatment and solar solutions in India. Hydromo is committed to supporting the realestate industry in areas of water treatment, waste water management & solar solutions.

The event was the first to be held under the Presidentship of Mr Dasari Rambabu, who recently took over the post. The event had close to 170 turnups, with around 140 builder fraternity. CREDAI Vijayawada is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the interests of real estate developers in

the region. Apart from the chapter builders, 60 members from the Builders Association of India joined the CREDAI chapter.

During his presidential address Mr Rambabu said, "We are excited to bring together our members for our monthly general body meeting." Adding, "This is a great opportunity to connect with other developers, share best practices, and explore new ideas for driving growth and success in our industry." He also welcomed the new members from BAI.

The General Secretary V Sridhar reviewed and confirmed the minutes of the last general body meeting. He announced and introduced the newly formed sub-committees. Mr T Vamsi Krishna, put forth the Treasurer’s report for the month. Through a presentation, Hydromo showcased its new age products suitable for builders. Hydromo’s builders kit includes Commercial RO plant,pressure pumps, solar street lights, solar fencing and solar power.

Jay Krishna Chadalawada, founder and CMD of Hydromo was felicitated on the occasion. He said, "We are proud to support CREDAI Vijayawada and the realestate industry. As a leading provider of water treatment, wastewater management & Solar turnkey solutions. We understand the critical role that

our solutions & services play in the success of real estate development projects. and exploring new ways to support their success."We are committed to bring in the state of art , advanced & customized solutions of global standards for the builders & construction fraternity”

One of the highlights of the event included Deputy General Manager of SBI Mr K Ranga Rajan, soft launching Hydromo’s latest product, Kratos, first modular electric motor generator with solid state technology. More details will be unveiled at launch in this quarter.

Dr Anuja Charpe, assistant professor, VR Siddhartha Engineering College, gave a presentation on the ‘Importance of water and its quality during construction activities.’ She spoke about how the quality of water affects the strength and durability of concrete.

Announcing the grand success of the event, Director, Hydromo Growth & strategy Nandita Kanwar said, “Hydromo brings forth several solutions & customized technologies that add value to the projects of the builders. This platform gave us access to interact and understand the wishlist and challenges and also showcase the updated & advanced technologies under one roof. We are working towards bringing out new product suits to serve growing builder requirements in the future.”