Autologous Cell Therapy Market Size to Expand Rapidly, Estimated to Surpass USD 29.1 billion by 2031 | CAGR of 21.0%

Autologous Cell Therapy Market Trends

North America dominated the market in 2021 and Asia-Pacific is expected to be lucrative during the forecast period

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Autologous Cell Therapy Market Size was Valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2021 and is Projected to hit USD 29.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 21.0% from 2022 to 2031.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the Autologous Cell Therapy Market, including an in-depth analysis of market trends, key segments, investment opportunities, value chain analysis, regional landscape, and competitive scenarios. It offers valuable insights for established market players, new entrants, investors, and other stakeholders to devise effective strategies and make informed decisions to enhance their market position. The report is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to gain a deeper understanding of the Autologous Cell Therapy Market and its growth potential in the future.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬. 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬, 𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜 𝐢𝐧𝐣𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬. 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐟𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡. 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭'𝐬 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Bristol Myers Squibb

• CORESTEM, Inc.

• GC Biopharma Corp (GC Cell)

• Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Kite Pharma, Inc.)

• Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.r.l.

• Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (Janssen Biotech, Inc.)

• Novartis AG

• Sanpower Group (Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC.)

• Tegoscience

• Vericel Corporation.

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global autologous cell therapy market based on therapeutic area, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on the therapeutic area, the cancer segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global autologous cell therapy market share, and would maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the hospital's segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global autologous cell therapy market, and would lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the cancer treatment centers segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global autologous cell therapy market share, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The market in Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.3% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the autologous cell therapy market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing autologous cell therapy industry opportunities.

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the autologous cell therapy market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global autologous cell therapy market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

