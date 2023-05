Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market Positive Growth over the Decade Predicted by 2032

Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics

Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current market and estimations

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alzheimers is a neurodegenerative disorder that mostly occurs with aging and is a leading cause of dementia. The global Alzheimers disease market has observed tremendous growth in the recent years, owing to the high prevalence of Alzheimers disease and increased life expectancy of population. Alzheimers is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, with more than 5 million Americans diagnosed with this dreaded disease, in year 2014. Presently, very few therapeutic alternatives are available in the market and none of them provide a complete cure for this condition. This indicates an impending market need that would provide lucrative growth opportunities to the industry players.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The companies profiled in this report include, Pfizer, Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd., Novartis AG, H. Lundbeck A/S, Forest Laboratories, Inc., TauRx Therapeutics Ltd, AC Immun, and Johnson & Johnson.

The Alzheimers Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market is segmented on the basis of therapeutics, diagnostics and geography. According to the therapeutics, the market is segmented into, marketed drugs such as Cholinesterase inhibitors and NMDA receptor antagonist, and Pipeline Drugs. On the basis of diagnostics, the market is segmented into Lumbar puncture test, Computed tomography (CT) scan, Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), Electroencephalography (EEG), Positron emission tomography (PET) scan and Others. Geographically, the market is segmented across four regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

The research collaborations and new product launches are some of the key strategies adopted by leading industry players. For instance, Actavis plc in collaboration with Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. recently announced the US FDA approval of Namzaric, a fixed-dose combination of memantine and donepezil. The drug is expected to be launched in the first half of year 2015. Further, in Jan 2015, Johnson & Johnson signed a research deal with a Swiss biotech firm AC Immune, to develop anti-tau Alzheimer's vaccines.

