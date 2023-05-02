NextGen Avionics Market for Commercial Aircraft Set to Soar in United States

Commercial Aircraft NextGen Avionics

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Commercial Aircraft NextGen Avionics Market by System, Installation Stage, and Aircraft Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,”

The transition to the next generation of aviation infrastructure (nextgen) is aided by the adoption of miniaturized, satellite-based, and digital machinery as well as new procedures, all of which join forces to make air travel more convenient, environment-friendly, and predictable in the face of ever-growing congested airspace in the U.S. and across the world.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 outbreak resulted in stringent lockdown norms and ban on international and domestic travel in 2020. This declined the demand for air travel and hindered the adoption of novel technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning in avionics.

In addition, the country-wide lockdown forced manufacturing facilities to shut down their operations partially or completely. This delayed the activities and initiatives regarding advancements in nextgen avionics solutions.

Rise in dependency on avionics to make critical flying decisions and increase in initiatives by government administrations to make aerospace safer and more efficient are expected to drive the global commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market during the forecast period. However, cybersecurity issues with nextgen avionics systems and complex challenges in nextgen avionics are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market.

By system, the market is categorized into flight management system, communication system, electric and navigation system, surveillance system, emergency system, collision avoidance system, weather system, and others. The communication system segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for superior data communication systems across the globe. The growing demand for improved communication systems is expected to result in a higher demand for communication systems in future.

By aircraft type, the commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market is bifurcated into narrow body and wide body. The narrow body segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to higher range and efficiency of next-generation narrow body aircraft manufactured by big players such as Boeing and Airbus.

Key Findings Of The Study

By system, the surveillance and emergency system segment is expected to register a significant commercial aircraft nextgen avionics industry growth during the forecast period.

By installation stage, the retrofit segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

By aircraft type, the wide body segment is projected to lead the global commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market, owing to higher CAGR as compared to the narrow body segment.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market include BAE Systems PLC, Cobham Limited, Curtiss-Wright, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Safran, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, and Thales Group

