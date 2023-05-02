President Joe Biden Delights Muslim Americans
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ammwec leader attended the White House Eid Party. Anila Ali, the co-founder and leader of the first women’s right’s movement for Muslim American women, according to LA Times, joined other Muslim leaders from across America to celebrate Eid with President Joe Biden.
“This has been the most inclusive Eid party for Muslims in the history of the United States. Hundreds of Muslims were invited, and every effort was made to ensure they feel welcomed and included. What I was thrilled about was the men and women in uniform who greeted us so warmly. My daughter is married to US marine and as a Muslim faith leader, I would like to see more Muslims join the military to protect and defend our great nation.”
The decoration the food and the music all reflected the diversity that exists in the Muslim community. “The food, the décor, the music, all reflected the diversity of the Muslim Americans in attendance. Muslims are diverse; majority of them live in Asia and then North Africa, and Middle East so it was heartwarming to see that so much though went into making us all feel like we belong,” added Ali. Many of the newly elected Muslims were present, clergy, and Muslim organizations.
After his welcome speech, President Biden took Ali’s phone and snapped a memorable selfie with her. Ali introduced AMMWEC’s DC chapter and thanked him for his warm welcome.
Ali asked Congressmen Andre Carson to say something for AMMWEC, for Muslim women, he said: “Allah Ho Akbar! We appreciate Muslim women for their contributions. One day, Insha’Allah we’ll be seeing a Muslim woman as a president, inshaallah.”
