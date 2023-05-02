Retort Pouches Market Share 2027: Demand, Distribution Channel, Forecast and Regional Outlook
The retort pouches market to reach US$ 2.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.53% during 2022-2027.
BROOKLYN, NY, USA, May 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Retort Pouches Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global retort pouches market reached a value of US$ 1.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.53% during 2022-2027.
Retort pouches refer to heat-resistant flexible packets used in packaging pharmaceutical products and convenient food items. These packets undergo sterilization at high temperatures to prevent the contents from spoilage. Retort pouches are made from various materials, such as aluminum foil, polyester, nylon, polypropylene, paperboard, etc. These packets are laminated with layers of lightweight PET films and plastic that enhance shelf life, retain flavors for a prolonged time, and make the storage and handling of the product convenient. In addition to this, retort pouches comprise add-on features, including spouts, release valves, tear notches, slider closures with end clips, resealable zippers, and handles. As a result, these packets find extensive utilization in the healthcare and food and beverage (F&B) sectors across the globe.
Global Retort Pouches Market Trends:
The escalating demand for single-serve food items, on account of the hectic lifestyles and busy schedules of individuals, is primarily driving the retort pouches market. Besides this, the elevating need for packaging solutions that can extend the shelf-life of several commodities, such as meat, poultry, baby food, pet food, etc., is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the launch of favorable policies by the government bodies to provide convenient, hygienic, and ready-to-eat (RTE) food to the masses is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the growing popularity of retort pouches, owing to their lightweight, convenience, and portability, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the leading companies, including Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Berry Plastics Corporation, Amcor Limited, Sonoco Products Company, Coveris, Bemis Company, Inc, Sealed Air Corporation, etc., are constantly improving their equipment and investing heavily in new production methods, which is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the development of customizable labeling solutions with attractive designs that also reflect the relevant product details is anticipated to propel the retort pouches market over the forecasted period.
Global Retort Pouches Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global retort pouches market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.
Berry Plastics Corporation
Mondi PLC
Amcor Limited
Sonoco Products Company
Astrapak Ltd
Coveris
Bemis Company, Inc
Tredegar Corporation
Sealed Air Corporation
Huhtamaki Group
Clifton Packaging Group Ltd.
Foshan Nanhai LD Packaging Co., Ltd
Constantia Flexibles International GmbH
ProAmpac
Alliedflex Technologies Ltd
Flexi-Pack Ltd., etc.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
Stand-up Pouches
Spouted Pouches
Zipper Pouches
Pillow Pack
3-Side Sealed
Breakup by Capacity:
Low
Medium
High
Breakup by Closure Type:
With Cap
Without Cap
Breakup by Material Type:
Polypropylene
Aluminum Foil
Polyester
Nylon
Paper & Paperboard
Others
Breakup by Application:
Food and Beverage
Healthcare
Breakup by Region:
Asia Pacific
North America
Europe
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
