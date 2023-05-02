Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Trend To Reflect Tremendous Growth Potential With A Highest CAGR by 2026 | AMR

The health & nutrition segment in the hydrolyzed collagen market is anticipated to have the highest market share during the forecast period.

The global demand for hydrolyzed collagen market is expected to increase due to rising in demand for nutritional supplements because of the burgeoning health concern among the consumers.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for nutricosmetics or ingestible beauty product is now swiftly spreading worldwide due to rise in disposable income of consumers, change in lifestyles along with growth in concern among the consumers regarding their appearance and desire to have a healthy skin & hair. Hydrolyzed Collagen is composed of small peptides having low molecular weight and is rich in essential amino acids including hydroxyproline, glycine, and proline. It is highly digestible, easily absorbed, and gets distributed in the tissues of the body.

Increase in level of confidence regarding the proven benefits of nutricosmetics drives the consumers to look for supplements that can bring beauty from within. Thus, this fact offers huge opportunity for nutricosmetics manufacturers. Hydrolyzed collagen is beneficial for making skin, hair, and nails healthy and thus can be used as beauty beverages, powders, jelly sticks, capsules, and tablets. Hence, this fact is anticipated to offer immense opportunity for hydrolyzed collagen increasing its adoption in the nutraceuticals industry.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

The key players operating in the hydrolyzed collagen industry are Nitta Gelatin, Inc., GELITA AG, FOODMATE CO., LTD., Hainan Zhongxin Chemical Co., Ltd. (ZXCHEM). , GELNEX, SUBONEYO Chemicals Pharmaceuticals P Limited, Rousselot, Connoils, Naturin Viscofan GmbH, and Essen Nutrition.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

North America held the lion's share

The market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for around one-third of the market, owing to busy lifestyles and improper food habits along with the rising health issues in the region. However, the market across LAMEA is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, owing to increase in consciousness of ingredients in products, rise in demand for ethical and natural cosmetics in countries such as Brazil.

The health & nutrition segment in the hydrolyzed collagen market is anticipated to have the highest market share during the forecast period. The demand for nutricosmetics or ingestible beauty product is now swiftly spreading worldwide due to rise in disposable income of consumers, change in lifestyles along with growth in concern among the consumers regarding their appearance and desire to have a healthy skin & hair. In addition, increase in level of confidence regarding the proven benefits of nutricosmetics drives the consumers to look for supplements that can bring beauty from within.

Thus, this fact offers huge opportunity for nutricosmetics manufacturers. Hydrolyzed collagen is beneficial for making skin, hair, and nails healthy and thus can be used as beauty beverages, powders, jelly sticks, capsules, and tablets. Hence, this fact is anticipated to offer immense opportunity for hydrolyzed collagen increasing its adoption in the nutraceuticals industry.

The health and nutrition segment dominated the market in 2018, contributing nearly two-fifths of the market. The change in the lifestyle and unapt food habit of consumers that leads to high demand for the dietary supplement, which in turn boosted the growth of the segment. However, the cosmetics segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Cosmetics improves the appearance of hair by enhancing volume, texture & suppleness of hair, repairs the damaged skin, serum and cream to prevent moisture loss to the skin, which increases the growth of the segment.

The sports nutrition has become a macro trend and is a substantially growing market worldwide. This is attributed to growth in consumer awareness regarding the benefits related to exercise and sports nutrition products including nutritional bar, sports beverages, and more, which further extended the scope of sports nutrition products from a professional athlete’s niche market to a prevailing consumer market. The manufacturers of sports nutrition products are focusing toward the benefits along with the safety, quality, and the natural source of the ingredients they use, offering safe ingredients with proven benefits to their consumers.

