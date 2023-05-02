Internet 2.0 Conference Reviews The Need To Invest In Cybersecurity Technology To Avoid Growing Fraud In The Industry
One of the fireside chats of the Internet 2.0 Conference sheds light on the need to invest and include cybersecurity technology in order to stay safe online.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital era is more connected than ever before, but that connectivity comes with an increased risk of scam offenses and fraud. As we progress to the next generation of the internet, increasing investments in cybersecurity technology to prevent data breaches and other fraud and scam offenses is essential, reviewed experts at the Internet 2.0 Conference’s fireside chat at the InterContinental, Dubai Festival City, Dubai, UAE, from December 16-18, 2022.
Cybercrime is on the rise, with scam offenses, fraudulent activities, and online scams becoming increasingly sophisticated. Experts shared that over $3.3 billion was lost to fraud in 2020, and the trend shows no signs of slowing down. Many people have fallen victim to these scams and some have even lost their life savings. Therefore, addressing this issue and taking preventative measures to protect against fraud is imperative.
Speakers at the Internet 2.0 Conference shared that cybercriminals use various tactics to scam and defraud unsuspecting internet users. One of the most common scams involves enticing users to share personal information or downloading harmful software through fake websites and fraudulent emails. Cybercriminals sometimes even impersonate well-known businesses to lure users into sharing confidential information. These scammers operate under pretenses and fake identities and use reviews to dupe unsuspecting victims. Online review platforms are rife with fake reviews, which can lure customers into trusting illegitimate businesses. Consumers should, therefore, remain vigilant when reading reviews, especially on unfamiliar sites.
As we usher in the new era of technology, there is a pressing need to invest in cybersecurity technology. In the past, internet security was reactive, with developers only focusing on mitigating cyber-attack effects. However, with the increase in data breaches and fraud, developers must adopt a proactive approach to cybersecurity. By doing so, they can help prevent fraudulent activities before they occur, ensuring that the internet remains a safe space for all users.
You can join this upcoming tech event, the Internet 2.0 Conference, and explore the limitless possibilities of discussing, debating, and exhibiting your effective solutions against the prevailing fraud, spam, and other scam offenses, before the global audience. To learn more about its upcoming Dubai and Las Vegas editions, feel free to visit www.internet2conf.com.
