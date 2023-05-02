Molecular Diagnostics Market Size to Witness Exponential Growth, Predicted to Surpass USD 1.06 billion by 2031

Molecular Diagnostics Market Trends 2023

Surge in Covid-19 cases led to a steep incline in demand for RT-PCR test to detect COVID-19, thereby impacting the molecular diagnostics market positively.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Molecular diagnostics is a branch of laboratory medicine that uses genetic and molecular biology techniques to identify and diagnose diseases. It involves analyzing the genetic material of an individual, such as DNA or RNA, to identify specific genetic mutations, gene expression patterns, or pathogenic microorganisms. Molecular diagnostics techniques are highly sensitive and specific, enabling early and accurate diagnosis of many diseases. Some common molecular diagnostic tests include polymerase chain reaction (PCR), fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), next-generation sequencing (NGS), and gene expression profiling.

Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Molecular Diagnostics Market Size was Valued at USD 9.2 billion in 2020 and is Projected to Garner USD 23.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.86% from 2021 to 2030

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the Molecular Diagnostics Market, including an in-depth analysis of market trends, key segments, investment opportunities, value chain analysis, regional landscape, and competitive scenarios. It offers valuable insights for established market players, new entrants, investors, and other stakeholders to devise effective strategies and make informed decisions to enhance their market position. The report is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to gain a deeper understanding of the Molecular Diagnostics Market and its growth potential in the future.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐦𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐇𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫, 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐧𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Abbott Laboratories

• Becton

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Qiagen N.V.

• Hologic Corporation

• Grifols

• Danaher Corporation, S.A.

• Agilent Inc.

• Dickinson and Company

• BioMérieux SA

• Siemens Healthcare GmbH

𝐌𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

By Technology

• Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

• Hybridization

• DNA sequencing

• Microarray

• Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

• Others

By Application

• Infectious diseases

• Oncology

• Genetic testing

• Blood screening

• Others

By Type

• Instruments

• Reagents

• Software & Services

By End User

• Hospital

• Reference Labortories

• Others

Based on region, North America, held the major share in 2020, generating more than two-fifths of the global molecular diagnostics market, due to the presence of the large number of key players across the region. At the same time, the market across Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.78% by 2030, owing to higher adoption & increased use of molecular diagnostics, a rapidly growing geriatric population, and rise in the incidence of infectious diseases across the province.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

