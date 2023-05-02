ECMO Machine Market Expected to Register Rapid Revenue Growth due to Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular

Reports And Data

The global Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) machine market size was USD 557 Million in 2022

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) machines market was valued at USD 557 million in 2022 and is projected to exhibit a substantial revenue CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of cardiovascular and respiratory disorders, requiring advanced life support systems like ECMO machines, is a significant factor driving market growth. ECMO devices provide respiratory and cardiac support to patients with severe respiratory failure, enabling their organs to rest and recover outside the body. Furthermore, the expanding elderly population and demand for critical care services are contributing to the rising need for ECMO equipment.

Moreover, the use of ECMO machines is also increasing in neonatal and pediatric patients, which is another factor propelling market growth. ECMO machines offer an effective and safe life-support mechanism, enhancing clinical outcomes in these patients. Manufacturers are investing heavily in R&D projects to improve the performance and appearance of ECMO devices, including pressure monitoring, flow alarms, and air embolism detection, to enhance patient safety and minimize the risk of adverse events.

However, the high cost of ECMO devices and a shortage of qualified personnel to operate them are significant factors that could impede market growth. Additionally, limited reimbursement policies for ECMO procedures could further limit market revenue growth.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/2465

Segments Covered in the Report

The global market for Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) machines is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period, according to a recent report by Reports and Data. The market size value in 2022 was USD 557 million, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2022 to 2032. The revenue forecast for 2032 is USD 856.71 million.

The market for ECMO machines is segmented by type, application, end-use, and region. The types of ECMO machines available in the market are veno-arterial, veno-venous, and arterio-venous. The applications of ECMO machines include respiratory, cardiac, extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation (ECPR), and others. The end-users of ECMO machines are hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and others.

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory disorders is a major factor driving the growth of the ECMO machine market. Patients with severe respiratory or cardiac failure need advanced life support systems such as ECMO machines to recover. ECMO machines provide respiratory and cardiac support to patients with severe respiratory failure, allowing their organs to rest and repair. Additionally, the rising elderly population and the increasing number of patients requiring critical care are increasing the demand for ECMO machines.

The report also highlights the increasing use of ECMO devices in neonatal and pediatric patients. Advanced life support technologies are needed to help newborn and young patients with severe respiratory or cardiac failure recover. ECMO machines offer an effective and secure way of life support in these patients, leading to better clinical outcomes.

However, the high cost of ECMO devices and a shortage of qualified personnel to run these machines are major factors that could restrain market revenue growth. Additionally, limited ECMO procedure reimbursement policies are another factor that could impact market revenue growth.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the global ECMO machine market, including company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. The market is analyzed at a global, regional, and country level, providing insight into market trends in each of the segments and sub-segments from 2019 to 2032. The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Contents @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/extracorporeal-membrane-oxygenation-ecmo-market

Strategic development:

Getinge AB partnered with The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) on February 17, 2021, to promote the utilization of ECMO technology for COVID-19 patients. The primary objective of this collaboration was to deliver clinical training and education to healthcare workers and establish a clinical research program to assess the advantages of ECMO technology.

Medtronic plc, on February 17, 2020, acquired Digital Surgery, a healthcare company that specializes in Artificial Intelligence (AI), to merge its AI technology with ECMO devices. The purpose of this acquisition was to enhance Medtronic's offerings in the ECMO market, providing healthcare providers with better clinical decision-making capabilities and streamlining patient care.

Competitive Landscape:

The global ECMO machine market is highly competitive and includes several major players who are focused on providing advanced and innovative solutions to healthcare professionals. Getinge AB is one of the leading players in the market and is known for its ECMO machines, which provide respiratory and cardiac support to patients suffering from severe respiratory failure. In February 2021, Getinge AB partnered with The University of Alabama at Birmingham to advance the use of ECMO technology for COVID-19 patients. The partnership aimed to provide clinical training and education to healthcare professionals and to establish a clinical research program to evaluate the benefits of ECMO technology.

Medtronic plc is another major player in the ECMO machine market and is known for its AI technology that is integrated with ECMO machines. The acquisition of Digital Surgery, an AI healthcare company, in February 2020, helped Medtronic enhance its offerings in the market, providing healthcare professionals with improved clinical decision-making capabilities and streamlined patient care.

Other key players in the ECMO machine market include LivaNova PLC, Terumo Corporation, Microport Scientific Corporation, Nipro Corporation, OriGen Biomedical, Eurosets S.r.l., Spectrum Medical, and XENIOS AG. These companies are focused on expanding their product portfolios and are investing heavily in research and development activities to enhance the safety and efficacy of their products. With the rising prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory disorders and the increasing need for advanced life support systems, the global ECMO machine market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2465

Browse More Reports:

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/safety-prefilled-syringe-system-market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/vascular-graft-market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/urine-collection-bags-market